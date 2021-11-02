CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FKF CEO Otieno smells foul play in hurried audit by Sports Ministry inspectors

By Goal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFootball Kenya Federation CEO Barry Otieno has questioned the motive behind the order by the Ministry of Sports Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohamed to audit the...

chatsports.com

Fifa officials arrive in Kenya days after Sport CS ordered audit of FKF accounts

World governing body Fifa has sent three officials to Kenya just a week after the Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed ordered a thorough audit of the Football Kenya Federation accounts. The three officials, from the Fifa governance department, will jet in on Tuesday and a source privy to the...
FIFA
goal.com

FKF's Mwendwa: Is the sports ministry maliciously trying to get Kenya banned by Fifa?

The federation's chief dismissed claims the government had been given the green light by the world governing body to inspect its accounts. Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa has alleged the permanent secretary for sports, Joe Okudo, lied to parliament that they have been given permission by Fifa to audit their accounts.
FIFA
goal.com

Sports Registrar orders FKF to submit 34 documents to begin audit process

The Inspection Committee has promised to complete the exercise of scrutinizing the federation’s accounts in the next two weeks. Sports Registrar has moved to start the process of auditing Football Kenya Federation accounts as ordered by the Ministry of Sports. Goal can exclusively reveal the Sports Registrar through a committee...
FIFA
goal.com

Fifa gives government go-ahead to investigate FKF accounts - Sports PS Okudo

The country's FA has found itself under pressure over a number of claims alleging financial malpractices on its part. Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo has revealed the government has been given permission by Fifa to investigate allegations of financial malpractice on the part of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF). In...
FIFA
Person
Amina Mohamed
goal.com

FKF: Sports CS Amina was informed of impending ban on Nyayo and Kasarani

The federation has stated they informed the Sports Ministry on the potential ban of the two stadiums but that nothing was done to improve the same. Football Kenya Federation has moved to defend itself from the decision taken by Caf to ban the use of Nyayo and Kasarani stadiums. On...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Kenya Senate should just wait for FKF audit – Nyamweya

The Kenya Senate has come under severe attack from football stakeholders after they moved to bar Sports CS Amina Mohamed from taking action against Football Kenya Federation over alleged misappropriation of funds. On Tuesday, the Senate through a motion moved by Nandi County Senator Kiprotich Cherargei called on the Ministry...
FIFA
goal.com

'FKF must be audited' - Nairobi Senator Sakaja clarifies stand on Sports Registrar inspection

The leader came under intense criticism after his statements on Tuesday was understood to be in defence of the besieged federation. After sustained pressure from members of the public and football stakeholders, Nairobi City Senator Johnson Sakaja has clarified the statements he made on Tuesday regarding the inspection process that Football Kenya Federation (FKF) is undergoing.
FIFA
goal.com

Sports CS Amina hell-bent on removing us from office illegally – FKF’s Mwendwa

The federation’s boss explains his bitterness at the decision to have their accounts investigated insisting he and the FKF have done nothing wrong. Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa has openly claimed the Ministry of Sports through Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, are working round the clock to have them removed from office illegally.
FIFA
Sports
AFP

Ukrainian indicted in US for Kaseya ransomware attack

A 22-year-old Ukrainian arrested in Poland has been indicted in the United States as part of a global operation against ransomware attacks, including the high-profile July hack of IT software company Kaseya, officials said Monday. Yaroslav Vasinskyi, who was detained in Poland on October 8, was the most prominent of several people whose arrests were announced on Monday by US and European authorities. The arrests were linked to the Russian-based hacker group REvil, also known as Sodinokibi, and the ransomware group GandCrab. Interpol said the four-year operation dubbed "Quicksand" or "GoldDust" was carried out by 19 law enforcement agencies in 17 countries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
goal.com

Kenya Senate should just wait for FKF audit – Nyamweya

Agitated stakeholders have called on the Senate to keep off after a statement issued to stop the Sports CS from taking action against the federation. The Kenya Senate has come under severe attack from football stakeholders after they moved to bar Sports CS Amina Mohamed from taking action against Football Kenya Federation over alleged misappropriation of funds.
FIFA

