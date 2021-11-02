FKF CEO Otieno smells foul play in hurried audit by Sports Ministry inspectors

World governing body Fifa has sent three officials to Kenya just a week after the Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed ordered a thorough audit of the Football Kenya Federation accounts. The three officials, from the Fifa governance department, will jet in on Tuesday and a source privy to the...
The federation's chief dismissed claims the government had been given the green light by the world governing body to inspect its accounts. Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa has alleged the permanent secretary for sports, Joe Okudo, lied to parliament that they have been given permission by Fifa to audit their accounts.
The Inspection Committee has promised to complete the exercise of scrutinizing the federation’s accounts in the next two weeks. Sports Registrar has moved to start the process of auditing Football Kenya Federation accounts as ordered by the Ministry of Sports. Goal can exclusively reveal the Sports Registrar through a committee...
The country's FA has found itself under pressure over a number of claims alleging financial malpractices on its part. Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo has revealed the government has been given permission by Fifa to investigate allegations of financial malpractice on the part of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF). In...
The federation has stated they informed the Sports Ministry on the potential ban of the two stadiums but that nothing was done to improve the same. Football Kenya Federation has moved to defend itself from the decision taken by Caf to ban the use of Nyayo and Kasarani stadiums. On...
The Kenya Senate has come under severe attack from football stakeholders after they moved to bar Sports CS Amina Mohamed from taking action against Football Kenya Federation over alleged misappropriation of funds. On Tuesday, the Senate through a motion moved by Nandi County Senator Kiprotich Cherargei called on the Ministry...
The leader came under intense criticism after his statements on Tuesday was understood to be in defence of the besieged federation. After sustained pressure from members of the public and football stakeholders, Nairobi City Senator Johnson Sakaja has clarified the statements he made on Tuesday regarding the inspection process that Football Kenya Federation (FKF) is undergoing.
The federation’s boss explains his bitterness at the decision to have their accounts investigated insisting he and the FKF have done nothing wrong. Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa has openly claimed the Ministry of Sports through Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, are working round the clock to have them removed from office illegally.
TACOMA, Wash. — A former lab director at Bradken Inc., the U.S. Navy’s leading supplier of cast high-yield steel for naval submarines, has pleaded guilty to major fraud on the United States. Elaine Thomas, the former Director of Metallurgy, pleaded guilty to defrauding the United States by falsifying test results...
A California man who allegedly joined the mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 over what they falsely believed was a stolen election and is wanted by the FBI has fled the country and is seeking asylum in authoritarian Belarus. Evan Neumann, 48, was charged in March with six...
A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
When the U.S. opens its land border crossing to visitors on Nov. 8, they will have to show proof of vaccination and also state a reason for making the trip, the Department of Homeland Security announced Saturday. Travel from Canada to the U.S. has been limited to only essential workers,...
The request and subsequent response from a longtime patient left Dr. Kavita Patel befuddled, frustrated and angry. Earlier this week, Patel's patient lost her job and health insurance because she refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine as part of an employee mandate. The patient asked if Patel could write an...
Shaked Stern, a devoted fan of Hapoel Haifa of Israel’s premier soccer league (second place, behind Hapoel Beer Sheva) on Saturday night posted on her Facebook page:. Yes, I took my son for the first time to a soccer game. Bnei Sakhnin against Hapoel Haifa ended 2: 2. Good game...
A 22-year-old Ukrainian arrested in Poland has been indicted in the United States as part of a global operation against ransomware attacks, including the high-profile July hack of IT software company Kaseya, officials said Monday.
Yaroslav Vasinskyi, who was detained in Poland on October 8, was the most prominent of several people whose arrests were announced on Monday by US and European authorities.
The arrests were linked to the Russian-based hacker group REvil, also known as Sodinokibi, and the ransomware group GandCrab.
Interpol said the four-year operation dubbed "Quicksand" or "GoldDust" was carried out by 19 law enforcement agencies in 17 countries.
