Momence’s hopes to continue in the playoffs slipped away last Saturday on the swampy field of Tremont High School. Most of the players who saw much action in this game had their numbers obscured by the mud before half-time as they sloshed over the rain-soaked field. Tremont was able to use the power of their running game to get an advantage and they emerged the victors by a 19 to 0 final score.

MOMENCE, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO