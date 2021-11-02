CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Shortages of Round-Up and Other Herbicides For 2022 Crop

By Jerry Groskreutz
 5 days ago
There seem to be two words I hear in the news a lot these days, inflation and shortages. Both of those are having a huge impact on farmers as we plan for the 2022 growing season. At least on the positive side, I have not heard of any shortages of fertilizer...

Related
agrinews-pubs.com

Harvest herbicide notes can help with planting planning

MARKLE, Ind. — One of the best views of how a farm’s herbicide performed is a windshield view. A combine windshield view, that is. “I always encourage growers at the end of the season, from the combine is the best time to do this, as we are going through the fields, to take down notes on how their crop protection products performed,” said Chad Threewits, a Syngenta agronomy service representative for Indiana.
MARKLE, IN
Citizen Online

Eco Talk: Herbicides not immune to supply chain impact

Supply chain issues and disruptions have been in the news for well over a year. Currently there are lingering impacts, with some experts predicating that global supply chains may never return to pre-pandemic status. This disruption has impacted many businesses beyond what we as consumers are feeling. Our extension friends at Purdue University in their Oct. 8 Pest and Crop Newsletter discussed speculation about an herbicide shortage for the upcoming 2022 growing season.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
VSC NEWS

Speeding up the Development of Novel Crops

Humans derive most of their calories from 15 crop species, including wheat, corn, rice and potatoes. These crops were derived from wild species through a process called domestication. Plants with desirable traits were propagated in preference to others for hundreds or thousands of years to give us today’s food crops. This process has allowed agriculture to feed a current total of close to 8 billion people.
AGRICULTURE
wgbh.org

Rainy Summer Devastated Mass. Pumpkins And Other Crops

In West Bridgewater, farmer Peter Reading picked up one of his pumpkins and turned it around to assess the damage. "I mean, you see the pumpkin here, it looks perfectly fine. You flip it over on the other side and you see how soft it is,” he said. "It's just breaking down from the inside out — and it's just way, way too much. And it's pumpkin after pumpkin after pumpkin."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
althealthworks.com

Sales of Oreo Cookie’s Biggest Competitor Skyrocket as Company Officially Goes Non-GMO

The best-selling cookie in the United States is Oreo by a wide margin, racking up nearly $700 million in sales for Nabisco in 2017. But the cookie is far from healthy, as most consumers know, and the issue is made worse by the fact that it contains GMO ingredients and has even tested positive for concerning amounts of the controversial Monsanto chemical glyphosate.
FOOD & DRINKS
What Is A Fair Land Rental Rate In Southern Minnesota?

What is a fair land rental rate for next year's crop? That is a very common question at this time of the year! There is no easy answer and it typically gets very complicated, very quickly. Then of course you hear "coffee shop" talk about some farmer that rented a farm for what seems like a huge per acre rate. Then you may find out that the cash rent per acre includes the farmer's use of a machine shed, maybe grain bins and corn dryer, maybe even a hog finishing barn.
What is this Crazy Fruit I Found in Southeast Minnesota?

I was out getting groceries the other day in southeast Minnesota and came across the strangest-looking fruit I think I have ever seen. Do you know what this fruit is?. It was smooth but has lots of indents throughout the skin, it's a pretty bright yellow, and the weirdest part: the many tentacle-looking things! It would look like a pretty normal piece of food if it didn't have those things on top.
MINNESOTA STATE
Parade

Here Are the Groceries You Might Be Missing On Store Shelves

Food shortages at your local supermarket are about to be a new normal—if they aren’t already. “Current shortages result from a combination of increased demand—USDA data shows that demand for foods is up 13% versus last year—and tightening supply,” Xavier Naville, author of The Lettuce Diaries: How A Frenchman Found Gold Growing Vegetables In China, food processing company founder and executive and strategy coach explained to Parade. “Depending on categories, tightening supply can come from adverse climate conditions: for example, Canada’s harvest of durum wheat used in pasta is down 30% compared to last year; or it can be because many food factories are operating below capacity because of COVID-19 restrictions in production (i.e., more distance between workers fin meat processing).”
FOOD & DRINKS
