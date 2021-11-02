CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Briggs: Remembering Dick Szymanski, a Toledo football legend

By David Briggs / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 5 days ago

Dick Szymanski was always going places.

In a well-earned but charmed football life, he won a national title at Notre Dame in 1953, then three NFL championships with the Baltimore Colts, where he was a standout linebacker before switching sides to become a Pro Bowl center in front of Johnny Unitas. He later spent five years as the franchise’s general manager.

But as Szymanski saw it, for all of his successes, he was never more than a kid from Toledo.

Friends from his schoolboy days at Libbey remembered when Szymanski would return home from Notre Dame, or come back from Baltimore during his early years in the NFL.

He and his buddies often repaired to J.J.’s Bar and Grill, a brick hole in the wall on LaGrange Street in their Polish neighborhood. It was the kind of place where everybody knew his name.

“They had a band known as the International Trio that used to play there,” said John Langa, who went to grade school with Szymanski at St. Anthony before attending Central Catholic. “When we used to walk in, several of us guys, they would play the Notre Dame ‘Victory March.’ The place would be packed, and people would start coming up to our table to meet him. I never once saw the guy treat them anything but cordially.”

Simply, they were his people.

And, today, let us all raise a glass.

Richard Frank “Dick” Szymanski died Thursday at his home in Sanford, Fla., outside of Orlando, after a battle with dementia. He was 89.

Szymanski will be remembered among the great athletes in Toledo history, a proud son who, in turn, made his city deeply proud.

The third of four children of Joseph and Helen Szymanski — dad worked for the Toledo Parks & Recreation Department, mom ran a Polish bakery — he was a sensation at Libbey, earning All-City honors in basketball and baseball and All-American recognition in football.

Szymanski had his pick of college suitors and chose Notre Dame over Ohio State and Michigan. He starred there, too, then in Baltimore, where he was selected 16th overall in the 1955 NFL draft.

With the Colts, he played alongside future Hall of Famers like Johnny U., halfback Lenny Moore, split end Raymond Berry, tight end John Mackey, defensive end Gino Marchetti, and offensive lineman Jim Parker, a Scott grad.

But from the start, he proved he belonged, no matter the position.

The 6-3, 235-pound Szymanski played his first season as a center. On the second play of the Colts’ season-opening win against the Chicago Bears, he helped bore a path that star fullback Alan Ameche followed for a 79-yard touchdown. (“I think [Ameche] made a hole for himself and ran over me,” he cracked to The Baltimore Sun.)

After Szymanski was drafted into the Army in 1956, he returned to the Colts the next year and switched to linebacker, becoming a bone-rattling anchor on championship teams in 1958 and ‘59. He flipped back to center in 1962, no problem. He earned two more of his three Pro Bowl selections and went out with a championship in 1968.

Szymanski played 13 years in the NFL. During the offseason, he worked in public relations for Buckeye Brewing and in sales for Bethlehem Steel.

“There wasn't any money in football then,” said his wife, Patricia. “You played because you loved to play, and because your teammates were so special to you.”

Indeed, Szymanski would have done anything for them, including playing — or trying to play — through just about any ailment.

Teammate Art Donovan recalled when Szymanski ripped up his knee in Chicago late in the 1958 season.

“We were coming out of the locker room at Wrigley to get on the team bus and I offered him a hand,” Donovan wrote in his autobiography, Fatso: Football When Men Were Really Men . “I think I asked him if I could carry his shoulder bag or something innocuous like that. At any rate, he got all indignant, yelling at me, ‘Don’t you worry about me, Fatso, I’m just fine! I’ll be seeing you in practice Tuesday and I’ll be kicking your ass!’ Yet whenever that bus hit a bump on the way to the airport, I noticed old Syzzie was squirming in pain. In those days, you just didn’t want to show it.

“We drank beer all the way home on the plane, and that seemed to improve Syzzie’s outlook. But, sure enough, when I called his apartment the next morning to check up on him, his landlady told me he had checked into Union Memorial Hospital. I found out he was being operated on, so I stopped by that afternoon just in time to see him being wheeled back into his room on a gurney.

“He was in pain, yelling for more shots. But as soon as he saw me standing at his bedside, suddenly there was nothing wrong with him. I told him to take the shots while he could get them. But suddenly he didn’t need shots anymore. I figured I better get the hell out of the hospital before Syzzie went into shock from refusing painkillers in front of a teammate. And I was the guy’s best friend. Imagine if a coach or an owner had walked in. He probably would have been doing jumping jacks.”

Truly, a man among men.

But Szymanski was anything but a one-track tough guy.

After his playing days, he stayed on with Baltimore as a scout, personnel director, and general manager (1977 to 1982). He later moved to Florida and became president of the NFL Alumni Association.

Szymanski is survived by his wife and two children — Michael and Debra Hoskins — along with four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Those close to Szymanski called him a devoted friend — “I can’t say enough about him,” said Larry Metzger, who played with Szymanski at Libbey — and a loving family man. His son, Michael, said he was “greatest man I ever knew.”

“He had a heart of gold and was so good to his family,” Patricia said. “He was a really tough man on the exterior, but inwardly he was a pussycat. Very gentle.”

And, of course, he reserved one of his softest spots for where it all began.

“The way he looked at it, there were places we lived, but Toledo was home,” Patricia said. “Toledo was always very special to him.”

Sports
