CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden pledges U.S. will cut carbon emissions in half by 2030

By Alexandra Limon
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — On Monday at the United Nations Climate Summit in Glasgow, President Joe Biden pledged that the U.S. will lead by example in cutting carbon emissions. He told world leaders there is no time to waste. “Will we seize the enormous opportunity before us, or will we...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
New York Post

Outta here: Pelosi to jet to Europe as House stalls on $3T Biden plan

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to lead a congressional delegation to Scotland for the UN Climate Summit COP26 this weekend, leaving Washington, DC, later Friday even as she struggles to unite Democratic support for President Biden’s agenda. Last month, Pelosi’s trip to Glasgow was announced by Majority Leader Steny...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Slash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Emissions#Economy#Climate Change#Democratic
Fox News

Democrats’ $1.75 trillion bill could massively increase fines against employers violating vaccine mandate

The Democrats’ $1.75 trillion social spending bill would massively increase fines imposed on employers for occupational hazards. President Biden’s vaccine mandate will be enforced through such penalties. Businesses with over 100 employees must ensure by Jan. 4 that their workers are either fully vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, according...
BUSINESS
Idaho Capital Sun

U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House cleared a $1.2 trillion physical infrastructure bill and took a major step toward passage of a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill late Friday, following months of wrangling between Democrats’ progressive and moderate wings. The votes marked a milestone in the marathon negotiations among members of the House […] The post U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WFLA

Court freezes Biden’s COVID-19 mandate

The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has granted an Emergency Stay on the enforcement of President Biden’s federal vaccine mandate, after Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry on Friday filed a lawsuit to stop the mandate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US court suspends Biden vaccine mandate for businesses

A US federal appeals court Saturday halted a vaccine mandate by President Joe Biden's administration that is intended to push millions of workers at businesses with more than 100 employees into getting Covid-19 shots. The New Orleans-based US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit said that because petitioners "give cause to believe there are grave statutory and constitutional issues with the Mandate, the Mandate is hereby STAYED pending further action by this court." The traditionally conservative court ordered the government to reply to the motion for a permanent injunction by 5:00 pm Monday. Petitioners include five strongly Republican US states -- Texas, Louisiana, South Carolina, Utah and Mississippi -- as well as several private companies and religious groups.
U.S. POLITICS
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
35K+
Followers
24K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy