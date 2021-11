Britney Spears' conservatorship could be set to end soon, but she's still seeking "justice." The pop star on Instagram slammed her family as she awaits a court hearing in November that's expected to decide whether to end the controversial conservatorship she has been under for 13 years. Spears in the post said she's "tired of being this understanding Mother Teresa" and that if "you're rude to me then I'm done," directing this message toward her family "for hurting me deeper than you'll ever know !!!" Spears added, "I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice !!!"

