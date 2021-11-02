CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Marjorie Taylor Greene Racks Up Fines For Refusing To Follow Mask Mandates

By Ryan Shepard
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=274EgU_0ckNS4FZ00
Photo: Getty Images

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is certainly not in the good graces of House Sergeant-at-Arms William Walker . On Tuesday morning, The Hill reported that Walker was able to cite 19 different occasions when Greene failed to comply with the U.S. House of Representatives' COVID-19 mask mandate. The first violation of the mask mandate equates to a $500 fine and every subsequent violation results in a $2,500 fine. Over time, the Georgia lawmaker has accrued nearly $50,000 in fines.

"You have been observed not wearing a mask on July 29, August 2, September 20, 21, 23, 24, 27, 28, 29, 30, and October 1, 12, 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, and 27, and have been asked by a member of my staff to wear a mask while in the Hall of the House of Representatives on each occasion unless recognized to speak by the chair," Walker wrote in a letter obtained by The Hill .

House Democrats established a mask mandate in the summer of 2020 because several members of the Republican Party had refused to wear them while on the House floor. At first, Greene abided by the mandate and wore masks that were decorated with the words, "Trump Won" and "Censored." In 2021, fines were introduced after several Republicans refused to abide by the mandate during the Capitol Hill Riots. Since then, Greene has opted to disobey the mandate completely because she feels they are "authoritarian."

"I will continue my stand on the House floor against authoritarian Democrat mandates, because I don’t want the American people to stand alone,” she said, according to The Hill .

Greene is not the only member of Congress to face fines for failing to follow COVID-19 protocols. Her colleague, Rep. Andrew Clyde , has accrued $8,000 in fines for failing to follow the House floor rules. He also has amassed $15,000 in fines for failing to go through the metal detectors that were put in place after January 6.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 0

Related
San Francisco Chronicle

Marjorie Taylor Greene cancels Bay Area appearance

Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s fundraiser Saturday in the Bay Area has been canceled — but organizers say the Georgia Republican wants to reschedule it. Organizers and promoters hadn’t publicly expressed any reservations about Greene’s previous advocacy of conspiracy theories about the Sept. 11 attacks and the Parkland, Fla., school shooting — nor her since-apologized-for comparison of mask-wearing rules at the Capitol to the Holocaust when they booked the event, nor did they now.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Marjorie Taylor Greene Event Canceled By SF Republican Party, Excuses Given

It could be that unvaccinated Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene wasn't allowed to be present at an event in San Francisco, or that not enough tickets got sold, or the ticketing platform yanked the thing because Greene is a loon and a threat to public health. Or it could be that Greene backed out because she's busy. Whatever the reason, Bay Area activists planning to protest her arrival can cross November 6 off their calendars.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Fremont Tribune

Marjorie Taylor Greene congratulates crowd for low vaccination rate

Marjorie Taylor Greene has been fined $48,000 for not wearing a mask on the House floor. Greene has been fined 20 times for not wearing a mask. After a warning in May, she was fined $500 for her first offense, and $2,500 for each subsequent offense, which is in line with House rules.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates#House#Democrats#The Republican Party#Republicans#American
CBS News

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene bought up to $50,000 worth of shares in Trump SPAC

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green is one investor who appears to have faith in the newly formed company backing former President Donald Trump's social media venture. A congressional disclosure form shows the Georgia lawmaker last week bought between $15,001 and $50,000 worth of shares in Digital World Acquisition Corp. The disclosure was first noted by Congresstrading.com, which tracks stock purchases made by members of the House and Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene is ‘legitimately nuts’, says Adam Schiff

California Democratic Representative Adam Schiff has said that his fellow House member Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, and her ilk aren’t playing politics but are instead “legitimately nuts”. Mr Schiff spoke to The Daily Beast podcast The New Abnormal, saying that “we’re at a very tenuous point in the history of our democracy” and mentioned “singularly destructive voices like Tucker Carlson” as well as “people running around the country still pushing the Big Lie to strip independent elections officials of their duties and get them over to Trump acolytes who will overturn the next election if they lose...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Shocked Camilla ‘hasn’t stopped talking about’ hearing Joe Biden ‘break wind’ at Cop26 in Glasgow

Boris Johnson may have hailed Joe Biden as “a big breath of fresh air” – but it appears that events at the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow may have given the Duchess of Cornwall, on some level, grounds to disagree.The US president met with Camilla and various other members of the royal family during a reception at Kelvingrove Art Gallery to mark the summit’s opening night, attended by world leaders.The royals’ diplomatic heft has been on display at the conference in which they have met with willing guests from across the globe, with Prince William claimed to have remarked loudly...
CELEBRITIES
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy