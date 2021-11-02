CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan + Shay Cancel Upcoming Shows But Tease Some Good News To Make Up For It

By Ariel King
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Dan + Shay won't be able to make their way into Orlando or Atlanta after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19. The country duo took to Twitter to share the unfortunate news, and stated that their upcoming dates have been canceled, and won't be able to be rescheduled due to routing conflicts. Dan + Shay's date in Hollywood has also been postponed, but has been rescheduled to April 21, 2022, with more information expected to be made available soon.

"Refunds will be available at point of purchase," Dan + Shay told their fans in the announcement. "We know a lot of y'all have traveled or plan to travel for these shows, and it breaks our hearts to let you down. Yes, we're super bummed, but in trying to find some positivity on a difficult day, that brings us to the good news."

"We are happy to announce that we will be touring stadiums with Kenny Chesney next year, and we will be making stops near Orlando and Atlanta," Dan + Shay continued. "We've always dreamed of being a part of this tour, so these shows will be extra special and we hope to see so many of y'all there. The second bit of good news is that we've got some Christmas surprises coming your way this holiday season, the first of which is happening Wednesday morning."

Dan + Shay went on to promise fans in Atlanta and Orlando that they hope to be able to make things up for them "in a big way." The country duo has been on their Arena tour over the past couple of months, and first planned the tour nearly two years ago. Ahead of hitting the road, the pair of singers asked their fans if they had any song requests while they toured.

The two are expected to perform at the Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday, November 10. The show will air on ABC at 8/7 c, and sees Dan + Shay up for an award in the Vocal Duo of the Year category.

