We're just a matter of days away from the premiere of Marvel's Eternals, a blockbuster film that will introduce a slew of new characters into the superhero franchise. One of the biggest selling points of the film has been that it will weave in and out of Marvel Cinematic Universe history, and fans have been curious to see how that will mesh with what's already been established within the franchise. While there's no telling which characters could cross over with other MCU heroes, one of the film's stars just suggested an interesting team-up. In an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com prior to Eternals' release, Sersi actor Gemma Chan suggested that it would be fun to see her character cross paths with Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson).

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO