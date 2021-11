This year, as Los Angeles observes El Día de Los Muertos, the Day of the Dead, there’s no escaping the weight of the pandemic. Día de Los Muertos, as it is celebrated in Mexico, in parts of Latin America and in L.A., has ancient indigenous roots. It also has strong ties to Catholicism and coincides with the feasts of All Saints and All Souls on Nov. 1 and 2, respectively.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO