The US embassy in Addis Ababa on Friday urged Americans to leave Ethiopia "as soon as possible" over fears of a rebel advance on the capital, as nine groups battling the government joined forces. Concern over the country's year-old conflict is escalating after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government declared a state of emergency and vowed to press on to victory in "an existential war." In an advisory, the US embassy warned "the security environment in Ethiopia is very fluid." It urged "citizens who are in Ethiopia to leave the country as soon as possible."

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO