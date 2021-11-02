CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh McDaniels explains puzzling goal-line sequence vs. Chargers

By Ryan Hannable
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 5 days ago

Josh McDaniels seems to agree with Patriots fans who criticized his play-calling near the goal line in the first half of the game against the Chargers last Sunday.

New England had first-and-goal from the 4-yard line and of the four plays called, three were passing plays even though the Chargers entered the game with the worst-ranked run defense in the league. The fourth down call was a fade to Jakobi Meyers that fell incomplete and resulted in a turnover on downs.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday, McDaniels acknowledged it wasn't his best sequence and he needs to be better.

“I look back on that sequence and it’s probably one of the ones I wish I would do differently," he said. "If it works out on third-and-goal, whatever it was — 1-and-a-half, 2, 1 [yard], whatever — and you end up with a play-pass and it works, it’s great and everybody things it was a great call. We had already been down there once and run one of our goal-line runs down in there. We were fortunate to get it in on that one — Jak [Jakob Johnson] made a great block. But, we had some other things [go wrong] — there was some penetration on the play. Damien [Harris] kind of pounded it through there and ending up scoring. We only have a handful of things you do down there, inside that yard line and so I chose, obviously at that point, incorrectly. And so there’s always an element of that. I’ve told you guys that before.

“At that point, is it the wrong thing to do to run it? No, it’s not the wrong thing to run it at all. But I was kind of using some of the things that I had seen previously, made the choice to do that and it didn’t work out in our favor. Then obviously we didn’t convert the fourth-down play, either. So not a good sequence for me. I think I can do better than that, and I want to do better than that for our team. Those are always really important plays. Hard to sometimes choose between certain things based on what you’ve done previous. But I’ve got to do better, and we can do better than that, for sure.”

Fortunately for the Patriots, they still came away with a 27-24 win.

