This Is The Best Steakhouse In Oregon

Photo: Getty Images

Where's the best place to get some delicious steak? A steakhouse, of course! While steak is the star of the show, other meats get some love on the menu, as well, including chicken, sausage, ribs, and more. Pair it with some scrumptious sides and a good drink, and it's the perfect meal .

Hundreds of steakhouses can be found across America, so where can you find the best one in Oregon? Eat This, Not That! laid out the best steakhouse in each state, so the No. 1 choice in the Beaver State is...

RingSide Steakhouse !

Here's what writers said about the decades-old restaurant:

"Since 1944, Portland's residents have enjoyed incredible onion rings, Prime and Angus steak, lamb, pork, chicken, and seafood at RingSide Steakhouse. The restaurant also has a fantastic selection of wine in their cellar, with price points from affordable to rare."

Taking a closer look at their menu, there are at least seven types of steak for you to choose from, including New York-style, filet mignon, ribeye, and top sirloin.

You can find RingSide at 2165 W. Burnside in Portland. They offer indoor dining, pickup, delivery, and heated and covered outdoor dining.

