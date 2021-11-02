AMAZE Light Festival coming to Rosemont's Impact Field

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A one-stop destination for all your favorite holiday traditions is coming to Rosemont this holiday season.

Starting in November, Rosemont's Impact Field will transform into the ultimate holiday destination with the debut of The AMAZE Light Festival. Visitors are welcome to enjoy outdoor holiday activities for all ages amongst an immersive display of more than one million holiday lights.

In addition to enjoying timed light shows and seven theme-based illuminated worlds, AMAZE guests can take advantage of tubing on “Polar Peak,” a holiday market, festive food and beverages, a candy shop, and more. Children can also enjoy visits to Santa's Workshop, holiday craft making, and even festive train rides on the “Arctic Express.”

“Guests will be able to find all their favorite holiday traditions under one roof at AMAZE Light Festival at Impact Field,” said Rosemont Mayor Brad Stephens. “We are thrilled to partner with the Chicago Dogs and Artistic Holiday Designs on this festival, bringing one of the largest winter festivals in the United States to Rosemont and truly AMAZE guests from across the region with spectacular holiday light displays alongside activities for all ages.”

This November, Rosemont’s Impact Field (9850 Balmoral Ave.) will transform into the ultimate holiday destination with the debut of The AMAZE Light Festival in Rosemont. Photo credit The AMAZE Light Festival

The AMAZE Light Festival, located at Rosemont’s Impact Field, 9850 Balmoral Ave., will be open from Nov. 19 to Jan. 2. Tickets are on sale now at www.amazerosemont.com. General admission tickets are $23 for adults and $18 for children ages 2-12.

Visits to Santa's Workshop must be reserved in advance when purchasing tickets online. Santa’s Workshop will offer lighted seesaws, giant light brights, a special activation where children can write letters to Santa, and more.

This November, Rosemont’s Impact Field (9850 Balmoral Ave.) will transform into the ultimate holiday destination with the debut of The AMAZE Light Festival in Rosemont. Photo credit The AMAZE Light Festival

Premium ticket packages and add-on experiences are also available and include:

• “Polar Peak” Tubing Rides ($20 per person): allows unlimited rides on Polar Peak during designated timeframes

• VIP Tickets ($34 per person): allows access to Impact Field’s tented “Leinie Lodge,” which will feature specialty cocktails available for purchase and premier viewing of the AMAZE timed light shows

• Platinum Tickets ($85 per person): allows access to Impact Field’s “Rivers Stadium Club” complete with an all-inclusive premium buffet as well as beer, wine, and soda. Cocktails along with specialty coffees and other beverages will also be available for purchase.