Lewis County Commissioners Interview Finalists for Vacancy

Commissioner Lindsey Pollock on Monday morning listens to candidate Lee Grose answer questions during an interview with three finalists selected to fill a vacancy on the county commission.

Following the death of commissioner Gary Stamper, Lewis County commissioners Sean Swope and Lindsey Pollock could announce a replacement on the Board of County Commissioners as soon as Tuesday.

The commissioners on Monday morning spent more than an hour interviewing the three finalists selected by the Lewis County Republican Party.

They essentially have until the end of the month to name a replacement to serve in the District 3 seat — which represents most of East Lewis County — or the decision will go to Washington Gov. Jay Insee under state law.

Though Swope and Pollock didn’t give any clear indication who they would ultimately select, they seemed ready to begin the deliberations. After consulting with the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office, it was determined they would wait until Tuesday to hold an executive session on the matter.

A decision could come soon after that.

Their choices are former Lewis County commissioner Lee Grose and Onalaska residents Kevin Emerson and Harry Baghwandin.

While Emerson and Baghwandin suggested that fresh perspectives and their desire to serve the public could benefit the county commission, Grose said it was his experience that set him apart. The Packwood resident served eight years on the commission before Stamper won election in 2015 when Grose wasn’t in the running.

Each of the finalists were asked to provide examples of compromises they’ve made, challenges and opportunities facing the county and experiences with budgeting, among other topics.

Emerson, a contractor, outlined his experience as a commissioner for the Onalaska Fire District, which faced complaints from the public and a dilapidated station prior to his appointment during an especially controversial time for the board. The strengthening of the district since then and the construction of a new station are points of pride in the community, he said.

He also touched on his time as a commissioner for Water District 2 in Onalaska and its feud with Water District 5, which at one point resulted in a moratorium on new hookups before the county ultimately acquired District 5.

Emerson said he stuck with the law and regulations in making his decisions with the water district after an interlocal agreement between the two districts was voided by Water District 5’s dramatic reduction in connections for a planned development.

Baghwandin, whose interview lasted the longest of the three candidates, highlighted his work beyond being a cofounder of the Onalaska Alliance, explaining how the decisions of that organization ultimately led him to take a step back from the nonprofit.

He said his experience with the Department of Natural Resources, as a timber owner and in agriculture would all work to benefit the county.

He said being chosen as a commissioner now would be beneficial as he plans to pursue a full term when Stamper’s term expires next year.

“The voters would get a chance to see who I am on the issues and where I stand,” he said.

The finalists seemed to agree that housing was among the largest issues facing the county and that investments in infrastructure and broadband should be a focus.