Schools trying to get ahead of next viral stunt

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOX) -During the height of the pandemic pre-teens and teens turned to social media as a way to connect. Educators are now seeing the impact in the social media challenges disrupting schools this fall. "They are so addicted to wanting to be that viral star on social media that they are willing to do anything that's outside of their character without a full understanding of the consequences that it may have," says Dr. Kevin Martin, Principal at Parkway Northeast Middle School.

"No matter what school it was, private, parochial, public, charter, you name it. It was happening at all schools across the country." Those challenges, spurred on by social media influencers, included students pulling soap dispensers off bathroom wall, stealing items out of classrooms, slapping teachers, and then posting those feats online. "Social media is becoming an influence that we should have expected, but haven't been prepared for."

School officials like Martin are spending time on the same platforms their students use, so that they can connect with students. Martin says he's also involved in social media groups with other principals to stay on top of trends. "We take the time to explore what does go on, on social media," says Parkway Northeast Guidance Counselor Alexa Hanna, "if we know what our scholars are seeing on their phones and social media, it's able to open up that dialogue." Hanna tells KMOX, she believes that will make a difference when it comes to thwarting future social media stunts. "When we show that we have an interest, true interest and knowledge, about things that our scholars are being exposed to and enjoying, it builds that trust."

Martin does point out, your child's school can't monitor everything. He encourages parents to friend their kids on social media and regularly check the content their children are accessing on their devices.

