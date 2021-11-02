CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals players, fans raised over $97K for St. Louis charities this season

By Sam Masterson
KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hwxiW_0ckNNL4200

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) - St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright hoped to raise $80,000 for local charities this season with his teammates and fans. They blew past that goal and raised $97,769 to help those in need.

Wainwright and his teammates – first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, pitcher Miles Mikolas and second baseman Tommy Edman – pledged a donation for every Cardinals victory in the 2021 season. They got to 90, thanks to a franchise-record 17-game winning streak in September.

The players also pushed for fans to make donations of their own as part of the #ALLWIN St. Louis campaign. Wainwright led the charge, as a very experienced donator of his time and money with his Big League Impact charity.

The money raised this season will be divided among four charities that were hand-selected by the participating Cardinals players:

Crisis Aid Community Outreach Program - Wainwright
St. Louis Public Schools Foundation - Edman
Food for the Hungry - Goldschmidt
Crisis Aid Women’s Shelter - Mikolas

Mikolas added an incentive of his own by pledging an extra $200 for each of his strikeouts. Unfortunately, he was injured for much of the year and finished with 31 K's and an extra donation of $6,200.

"It’s so special to get to see the cause each player chooses and to get to understand a little better what matters most to them and their families,” Wainwright says. “I’m honored that so many of my teammates were willing to go all in on this #ALLWIN campaign, and look forward to seeing the ways these awesome organizations put this money to work in the communities they serve.”

© 2021 KMOX (Audacy). All rights reserved

