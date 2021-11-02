CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FEMA Opens Disaster Recovery Center In Phoenixville To Help Those Affected By Ida

By CBS3 Staff
 5 days ago

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — More help is available for people who are still recovering from the damage left behind by the remnants of Ida. FEMA just opened a new disaster recovery center at the Hampton Inn in Phoenixville on Tuesday.

Workers will be there from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday to help with disaster assistance requests.

The deadline to sign up for FEMA disaster assistance in Pennsylvania is next Wednesday.

Click here for more information about FEMA’s disaster assistance.

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

