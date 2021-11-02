CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opening statements in Kyle Rittenhouse trial depict alleged gunman as victim, aggressor

By KATE FELDMAN, New York Daily News
 5 days ago

Two very different pictures of accused gunman Kyle Rittenhouse were drawn in a Wisconsin courtroom Tuesday, as the teen’s murder trial got underway.

Neither side disputes the facts, that Rittenhouse fatally shot two people and injured another in Kenosha, Wis., last summer. Prosecutors claim the then-17-year-old traveled 15 miles across state lines to feed off the chaos of anti-police brutality protests. His lawyers say he only fired out of fear for his own safety.

“The people of Kenosha, who felt a sense of outrage, began to protest. But like moths to a flame, tourists from outside our community were drawn to the chaos,” Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said during opening statements Tuesday.

“Out of the hundreds of people that came to Kenosha that week … the evidence will show that the only person who killed anyone was the defendant, Kyle Rittenhouse. Hundreds of people were out on the street experiencing chaos and violence. The only person who killed anyone was Kyle Rittenhouse.”

Rittenhouse, who was caught yawning repeatedly during Judge Bruce Schroeder’s instructions to the jury, faces six charges, including first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

The defendant went from Antioch, Ill., to Wisconsin on Aug. 25, 2020, claiming he was going to protect local businesses from anti-police brutality protesters after the shooting of Jacob Blake, according to prosecutors.

Armed with an AR-15-type rifle, Rittenhouse allegedly confronted an unarmed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, who tried to grab the gun. Rittenhouse then shot Rosenbaum four times, including at least once in the back, according to the charging documents.

Witnesses who saw the shooting allegedly chased Rittenhouse down the street before he fell, then fired two shots nearby.

Anthony Huber, 26, allegedly tried to grab the gun from Rittenhouse, who fired a single shot, hitting him.

Huber and Rosenbaum both died from their injuries.

While Rittenhouse was still sitting on the ground, 36-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz, armed with a semiautomatic pistol, walked up to him, according to prosecutors. Rittenhouse allegedly shot him in the arm.

Grosskreutz is expected to testify.

The first witness the state plans to call is Dominick Black, Rittenhouse’s sister’s boyfriend, who bought the gun that Rittenhouse allegedly used.

Even before Rittenhouse’s lawyers began their opening, prosecutors urged the jury not to fall for the defense’s argument of self-defense, telling panelists that they cannot grant him the “benefit of hindsight.”

Defense attorney Mike Richards instead painted a picture of a local teen with a “distaste for the destruction” in Kenosha.

“It isn’t a whodunit, when did it happen or anything like that,” Richards said. “Mr. Binger makes a big deal about how Mr. Rittenhouse was the only one who killed someone that night. Mr. Rittenhouse was the only person who was chased by Joseph Rosenbaum that night.”

It’s not yet known whether Rittenhouse, 18, will take the stand, but the defense indicated Tuesday he would.

Black testified that he bought the deadly gun with Rittenhouse’s money. Black faces criminal charges for giving the teen the firearm and claimed under cross-examination that the DA did not offer him anything in exchange for his cooperation.

Black told prosecutors the gun was kept at his family’s home in Wisconsin but Rittenhouse took it Aug. 25 when they traveled to Kenosha to join an armed militia protecting car dealerships.

He said the two separated on the streets.

Black said he was on the roof as protesters hurled gasoline bombs and rocks at a business. He heard gunshots, he testified, but didn’t know Rittenhouse was involved until the youth called and said, “I shot somebody, I shot somebody.”

Rittenhouse called him again after shooting Huber and Grosskreutz, Black said. During the drive back to Antioch Rittenhouse was, “freaking out. He was really scared. He was pale, shaking a lot,” Black said. He added that Rittenhouse told him he acted in self-defense because “people were trying to hurt him.” But Rittenhouse didn’t mention anyone being armed.

During the defense’s cross-examination, Richards accused Black of changing his story and chided him for not telling Rittenhouse to not bring his gun.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.

Rittenhouse is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

He is also charged with possession of a dangerous weapon under the age of 18 and failing to comply with an emergency order. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

