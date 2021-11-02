Spirit Mountain Is Home To Minnesota’s Only Mountain Coaster
Most people don’t associate Minnesota with mountains. And it makes sense that other nature features would come to mind, given that our state’s nickname is the Land of 10,000 Lakes. But believe it or not, Minnesota does have some mountains. There are many opportunities for recreation in Minnesota’s mountains, from skiing to fall colors gondola rides to hiking to the state’s highest point. And, as you’ll discover below, riding a mountain coaster for an exhilarating experience with spectacular views. That’s exactly what you’ll find on the Timber Twister at Spirit Mountain. Check it out:
For more information about the Timber Twister, including pricing, hours, and more, visit the Spirit Mountain website and Facebook page. And to recommend other fun things to do in Minnesota, feel free to fill out our nomination form.
Address: Spirit Mountain Recreation Area, 9500 Spirit Mountain Pl, Duluth, MN 55810, USA
