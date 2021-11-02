CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Spirit Mountain Is Home To Minnesota's Only Mountain Coaster

By Betsy Rathburn
 5 days ago

Most people don’t associate Minnesota with mountains. And it makes sense that other nature features would come to mind, given that our state’s nickname is the Land of 10,000 Lakes. But believe it or not, Minnesota does have some mountains. There are many opportunities for recreation in Minnesota’s mountains, from skiing to fall colors gondola rides to hiking to the state’s highest point. And, as you’ll discover below, riding a mountain coaster for an exhilarating experience with spectacular views. That’s exactly what you’ll find on the Timber Twister at Spirit Mountain. Check it out:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cfCe2_0ckNJEk700
Spirit Mountain is a popular attraction in Duluth, Minnesota. It is well known for being a great ski area, but if you've ever been there you may also know that they have an Adventure Park that offers fun year-round! One of the most exhilarating attractions is the Timber Twister.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16w1tt_0ckNJEk700
The Timber Twister is a mountain coaster that lets guests strap into a cart and race down a 3,200-foot track.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iOwB9_0ckNJEk700
You can strap in solo or ride in pairs. Either way, you'll have a thrilling ride through some spectacular scenery.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yrnFQ_0ckNJEk700
The coaster speeds through turns...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fKDTG_0ckNJEk700
...and races down hills. The top speed is 26 miles per hour, though all carts are equipped with hand brakes for those who would prefer to take it easy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wqYe5_0ckNJEk700
No matter how you ride, you'll be guaranteed one thing: amazing views of Duluth and the surrounding landscape. The coaster is tucked into a tree-filled area. It's on an elevated track, so you'll be able to easily see over the trees in many places.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ABkcP_0ckNJEk700
There are also spectacular views of the St. Louis River! If you're looking for a unique excursion, take a trip to Spirit Mountain to ride the Timber Twister mountain coaster. It's the only one in Minnesota!

For more information about the Timber Twister, including pricing, hours, and more, visit the Spirit Mountain website and Facebook page. And to recommend other fun things to do in Minnesota, feel free to fill out our nomination form.

Address: Spirit Mountain Recreation Area, 9500 Spirit Mountain Pl, Duluth, MN 55810, USA

