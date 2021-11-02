CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Go On A Scavenger Hunt To Find These 7 Classic Cleveland Landmarks

Want to explore the streets of Cleveland like a local? You can start by getting to know the landscape in a fun way. Today, we’re going to embark on an epic adventure across Greater Cleveland to explore some of the weirdest, coolest, and most striking landmarks in the area. On this scavenger hunt through Cleveland, you’ll enjoy an opportunity to peek into the history of some of our most interesting places… and some are downright quirky. Lace up your walkin’ shoes and prepare to traverse the city, because you’ll want to visit these quirky and cool places in Cleveland:

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HP3er_0ckNJADD00
1. Trinity Cathedral
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X09xN_0ckNJADD00
2. The Cleveland Public Library's Eastman Reading Garden
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Zq9y_0ckNJADD00
3. Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TqY4c_0ckNJADD00
4. Oldest Stone House Museum of the Lakewood Historical Society
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FIHWL_0ckNJADD00
5. Guarino's Restaurant
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46bW7O_0ckNJADD00
6. Free Stamp
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4do7ag_0ckNJADD00
7. Dittrick Museum of Medical History

These quirky and cool places in Cleveland belong on every visitor’s radar… because we locals sure love them!

Love unique landmarks? Check out some of Greater Cleveland’s weirdest roadside attractions for more adventure.

