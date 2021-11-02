Whitmer proposing $30 million investment to reduce violence across state

Lansing (WWJ) -- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she has a plan to reduce violence in communities across the state, but it's going to take some cash to do it.

Whitmer on Tuesday proposed a $30 million investment to establish a range of community violence prevention initiatives (CVI).

“By tackling the root causes of violence and investing resources to prevent it, we can save lives, reduce crime, and help families feel safe,” said Whitmer, in a statement. “As a former prosecutor, public safety is a top priority, and the MI Safe Communities framework will help law enforcement officers do their jobs more effectively

Divided into thirty $1 million grants, the high priced investment will go toward communities with the highest increases in violent crime, according to the governor's office. The CVI programs will work towards reducing gun violence while proving support to those who are at the greatest risk of becoming a gunshot victim. The programs utilize conflict mediation, interference before the occurrence of violence and the connection of people to resources.

Some examples of CVI programs to assist with the root causes of violence will include

• services to address prior victimization, untreated mental health issues and substance abuse when appropriate, make referrals to partner organizations that can help meet the needs of high-risk individuals

• grants to community-based organizations in high-violence neighborhoods to implement wraparound services for young adults from ages 15-29 that are at “high risk” of engaging in or being victimized by violence

• intensive counseling, peer support, case management, mediation, and social services to patients recovering from gunshot wounds and other violent injuries.

• a multi-year, competitive grant program for Michigan cities disproportionately impacted by violence

“I will work with anyone to bring down crime and help Michiganders feel safe in their community," said Whitmer. “Together, we can build a safer, more just Michigan where every family can thrive, where every kid can get a great education, and where every person has a path to a good-paying, high-skill job.”

The proposal is part of the $75 million MI Safe Communities framework which utilizes federal funding from the American Rescue Plan to reduce crime and keep the community safe by tackling court backlogs, expanding law enforcement’s resources and investing in job programs, counseling, and education.