Presidential Election

A Republican congressman who blamed Trump for inciting an insurrection just invested thousands in his new social media company

By Bryan Metzger
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

Republican Rep. Larry Bucshon of Indiana speaks on the House floor at the US Capitol in Washington on December 18, 2019.

House Television via AP

  • Indiana Rep. Larry Bucshon invested between $1,000 and $15,000 in Trump's new social media venture.
  • But on Jan 7, he blamed Trump's "dangerous rhetoric" for inciting an insurrection.
  • Bucshon joins far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene as being among the first to invest in the SPAC.

Republican Rep. Larry Bucshon of Indiana, who unequivocally condemned former President Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection the day after it happened, is now the 2nd House Republican to invest in Trump's new social media venture.

That's according to new financial disclosures filed with the House Clerk and signed by the Indiana Republican on Monday, which reveal that he invested between $1,000 and $15,000 dollars in Digital World Acquisition Corp, the SPAC for Trump's "TRUTH Social" media company.

CNBC reported that it's the first investment Bucshon has disclosed since 2013. He joins Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene , the first member of congress to invest in the company, who spent between $15,000 and $50,000 on stock purchases.

It's a surprising reversal for the Indiana congressman, who's served in the House since 2011. On January 7th, Bucshon released a statement blaming Trump for inciting an insurrection.

"I cannot condone this dangerous rhetoric by the President," Bucshon said at the time. "Words have meaning and many of the President's supporters took him literally, resulting in the attempted insurrection."

He also said that he'd planned to object to state's electoral votes, but changed his mind after the storming of the Capitol.

"I was prepared to join some of my colleagues in objecting to certain states that clearly had election process issues and/or questions of concern in order to further the debate on a path forward-until today," he said. "Due to this, along with the actions of the President yesterday and his harsh unfounded criticism of my friend Vice President Mike Pence, I have voted against the objections to the Electoral College votes legally submitted by the states."

Bucshon would later vote against impeaching Trump for his offense , arguing that a "partisan impeachment is the last thing that our nation needs at this time - which is why I could not support it."

Trump announced the launch of TRUTH Social last month , touting it as a way to "stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech." Trump was removed from Twitter and Facebook after inciting the insurrection on January 6.

The app is currently available for pre-order on Apple's App Store, and is set to launch an on invitee-only basis this month. It will then become public in the first quarter of 2022.

"We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced," Trump said in his statement announcing the launch. "Everyone asks me why doesn't someone stand up to Big Tech? Well, we will be soon!"

The platform will be launched by a new company called Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which will go public via a merger with the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Digital World Acquisition Corp., which Greene invested in.

Insider reported that the new company's terms of services forbid users from doing anything to "disparage, tarnish, or otherwise harm, in our opinion, us and/or the Site."

Bucshon's office did not respond to a request for comment asking exactly how much his investment was worth, why he made it, and whether he intends to join the new platform when it launches.

Comments / 848

ATexan
4d ago

Who goes to an insurrection without weapons … highly highly doubtful … not sure what it was but it sure as heck wasn’t an insurrection … really tired of people throwing that word around…

Reply(169)
219
Bob Schmengle
5d ago

An actuality the right extremist had that break into the capital plan for many months trump had lnothing to do with it. The perpetrators were arrested just like the ones during the break in of the capital during the Kavanaugh hearings when the leftus broke into the capital & federal bldgs. If you break into the capital you're going to be arrested.

Reply(131)
82
Ruthann Brower
4d ago

He incited nothing. NANCY PELOSI WAS WAVING PEOPLE IN. STOP THE LIES THEY DONT WORK ANY MORE.FLIP AMERICA RED 🇺🇸 SAVE OUR BEAUTIFUL RED WHITE AND BLUE.

Reply(29)
68
