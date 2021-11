This time last year, Alabamians sent a strong message to Alabama lawmakers: Fix the Alabama constitution by striking racist passages in the 120-year-old document. A group was seated and charged with the responsibility of accomplishing that goal. And last week, the Committee on the Recompilation of the Constitution approved a plan to accomplish that goal, not only stripping language mandating that schools be segregated by race and provisions requiring the payment of poll taxes, but also reorganizing the voluminous document and its nearly 1,000 constitutional amendments.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO