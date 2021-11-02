CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethiopia on verge of losing access to lucrative US trade program over human rights violations

By Jennifer Hansler
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Ethiopia will lose access to a lucrative US trade program due to human rights violations unless it takes significant steps toward ending the ongoing conflict and alleviating the humanitarian crisis by the start of 2022, senior administration officials said...

