CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Giant 'corpse plant' draws crowds in Southern California

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XImaS_0ckNE6ev00

The bloom of a giant and stinky Sumatran flower nicknamed the “corpse plant” because it smells like a dead body is drawing huge crowds to a Southern California botanical garden.

The bloom of the Amorphophallus titanum plant began Sunday afternoon at the San Diego Botanic Gardens in Encinitas. By Monday morning, timed-entry tickets had sold out, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

More than 5,000 people were expected to visit the garden by Tuesday evening.

The bloom of the “corpse plant” lasts just 48 hours and during its peak it emits a putrid odor of rotting flesh to attract carrion beetles and flesh flies that help its pollination process.

The blooming flower's “rotting corpse smell that was so thick and heavy you could cut it with a knife,” said John Connors, horticulture manager for the San Diego Botanic Gardens.

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Southern California

These Floating Cabins In Southern California Are An Idyllic And Relaxing Place To Stay Overnight

If the idea of renting a lakeside cabin sounds like the perfect way to spend a day, weekend, or an entire week in Southern California, then you’re going to be in for a real treat when you discover these floating cabins in Southern California that are more than just near the lake…they’re actually ON the […] The post These Floating Cabins In Southern California Are An Idyllic And Relaxing Place To Stay Overnight appeared first on Only In Your State.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Orlando Sentinel

Florida Fresh Air: Savage Christmas Creek Preserve is a natural escape east of Orlando

Sometimes the best natural escapes are tucked just out of sight from everyday commuters, such as the more than 1,000 acres of protected land that comprises Savage Christmas Creek Preserve. Just when East Orlando strip malls and signs of civilization start to disappear, a turn off State Road 50 in Christmas starts to reveal a more natural side of Florida. Drive beneath a canopy of oaks then ...
FLORIDA STATE
kaplantoday.com

Spook-tacular yard draws crowd

Six years ago, David and Danielle Romero purchased their house on Second Street in Abbeville and brought their Halloween traditions. Every Halloween, the family goes all-out with their yard decorations and this year, it’s their most extensive presentation to date. “We all love Halloween,” said Danielle. “We’ve always decorated for...
ABBEVILLE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#San Diego#Beetles#Odor#Amorphophallus
times-georgian.com

Giant flying critters are common in Southern gardens

Q: On a recent walk outside, my family and I encountered some really huge mosquito-like insects. We were wondering what they were and are they dangerous?. A: Great question! The southeastern U.S., and Georgia specifically, are home to several arthropod species that grow to remarkable sizes compared to others that might seem more familiar. The average size of your everyday pesky mosquitoes is about 0.15- 0.4 inches long, which is fairly small. There are two species native to our area that go way beyond those size limitations!
ANIMALS
The Independent

Beaches begin to form from La Palma volcano lava

The first beaches are beginning to form along a new lava delta caused by the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma island. Footage posted by IPNA-CSIC shows the delta still smouldering after magma reached the sea, forming headlands and coves on the coast. The Cumbre Vieja volcano...
LIFESTYLE
boreal.org

MEA Weekend drawing crowds to the North Shore

MEA weekend comes at the perfect time of year, where students and teachers K-12, get a few extra days off to enjoy the fall. People and families from all over the state travel this weekend, and the preferred destination for many seems to be the North Shore. Crowds gathered on the Lakewalk Friday in Canal Park to take in the sights and the fall foliage Duluth has to offer, but having the extra time off to spend together is what makes this such a bonus for families.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Daily Trojan

Silent Planet debut event draws artistic crowd

Halloween weekend, as anyone would expect, was jam-packed with spirited events and themed parties throughout Los Angeles to celebrate the holiday that embraces creativity and implores us to be juvenile. For Silent Planet — a new arts collective emerging on campus — it was the perfect time to host its first event.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Chicago

Runners And Walkers Take To Pavement For Chicago Hot Chocolate 15K/5K

CHICAGO (CBS) — Lots of people pounded the pavement in the Loop Sunday morning for the Hot Chocolate 15K/5K. The run returned to Chicago this year after going virtual in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Runners and walkers raised funds for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital – helping kids and their families as they battle catastrophic diseases. Two women who participated told us why they loved being out for the run on Sunday – and in years past. “I get the energy from the people and hanging out with my sister-in-law here – we just enjoy it,” said Jeanette Kilo-Smith of Bolingbrook. “We are happy to be alive,” added her sister-in-law. There are Hot Chocolate run-and-walk events in cities around the country. The next one is on Sunday, Nov. 21 in Columbus, Ohio.
CHICAGO, IL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the 8 Black Billionaires in America, Members of a Rare Club [Photos]

I've got money on my mind! As we move into 2022, I'm on a quest to get myself together financially, so while I was looking for some inspiration, I came across Essence Magazine's list of the only African-American billionaires in the United States. It's crazy that only about one percent of the billionaires in America are Black - there are 8, out of the 724 billionaires in this country. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world. It just gives me more motivation to strive to make the list one day!
ECONOMY
SFGate

When a fisherman pulled in his line, he knew he had 'something weird': A 40-pound alligator gar

When fisherman Butch Smith pulled his last line up from the Neosho River in Kansas one day last month, he wasn't quite sure what he was looking at. As a 4½-foot, nearly 40-pound fish thrashed around in his boat, Smith called up a buddy and said, "I've got something weird here." Smith sent him a photo, and the friend called back with an answer: That's an alligator gar.
LIFESTYLE
Star-Tribune

Human-sized fish caught off Spanish coast

Marine biologist Enrique Ostale could not believe his eyes when he saw the enormous sunfish tangled in the nets of a tuna-fishing boat off the Mediterranean coast of Ceuta earlier this month. Emer McCarthy reports.
ANIMALS
The Independent

The Independent

323K+
Followers
129K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy