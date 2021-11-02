Joyce R. Gilligan, 90

The LeMoyne Community Center Board of Directors honored the late Joyce Ellis on Friday at an unveiling of a plaque recognizing her contributions to the community. The plaque highlights some of the most significant accomplishments of Ellis, who served as executive director of the community center from 2007 until her death in December 2020 at age 62. Ellis was a lifelong community activist and children’s advocate who founded Joyce Ellis Dancers, which grew to include hundreds of dancers. She closed her dance studios in 2007 and dedicated the rest of her life to the community center. The plaque, which features her beloved dog, Coco, will be displayed in front of the community center. From left are: board members Andrea O’Daniel and James “Cookie” McDonald; Ellis’ brother, Dean Ellis, and his wife, Beverly Ellis; John Williams Jr., food services manager at the community center; board member John Campbell, and LeMoyne Community Center executive director Linda Harris.

