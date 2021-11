U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 51 packages containing nearly $1 million worth of cocaine in Texas earlier this month, CNN reports. Officers made the discovery on Oct. 21 at Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility when a tractor-trailer, which came from Mexico, was physically inspected with the help of a canine team. The packages were found hidden within the trailer, and weighed nearly 125 pounds.

