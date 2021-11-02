Apple slashes iPad production by half

Amazon has several Apple products on sale, starting with 2020’s 13-inch laptops. For instance, you can pick up a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space for $1,100 after a $199 discount. You will get the first $124 savings as soon as you get to the product’s landing page, while the other $75 savings will reflect at checkout, and the best part is that you can get your new laptop on both its Silver and Space Gray color variants, as they’re both getting the same treatment. And if you want the 512GB storage variant, you will have to head over to B&H.com, where the same M1-powered laptop with 8GB RAM is receiving a $150 discount, meaning that you can get yours for $1,349.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO