Minority Business Enterprise Certification Seminar Scheduled for 11/10/21
WHAT:
Minority Business Enterprise Certification Seminar
The City of West Palm Beach and the India-US Chamber of Commerce, South Florida will host a seminar on SBE and M/WBE certification and the benefits to getting certified. Owners of local minority- and women-owned businesses are invited to attend this free event to learn more about how to earn this certification with the city and the benefits to getting certified. Information will be provided about the City of West Palm Beach Office of Small Minority/Woman Business Programs. Speakers will include:
- Mayor Keith A. James, City of West Palm Beach
- Jill Isaac, JI-TO Consulting
- Dr. Philip C. Harris, Assistant to the City Administrator, West Palm Beach
- Frank Hayden, City of WPB Office of Small and Minority Business Programs
- Pamela Stewart, PBC Black Business Investment Corp.
- Vic Narang, GDKN Corporation & TechRev CEO
WHO:
Event is open to the public. Owners of minority- and women-owned businesses are invited to attend.
WHERE:
Mandel Library of West Palm Beach (3rd Floor, Auditorium)
411 Clematis Street
WHEN:
Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 6-8PM
COST:
Free
Comments / 0