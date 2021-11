(One Perfect Life Chapters 181-184) In this portion of the Gospel Jesus is arrested and tried before the religious authorities. Also recorded is the scattering of the disciples and Peter’s denial. Twice Jesus identifies Himself as “I am.” This is the name of God the Father given to Moses at the burning bush. When He announces that He is the “I am” come to earth in human form, the authorities have all they need to convict Him of blasphemy – a crime punished by death.

