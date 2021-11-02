CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Edgar Wright & Krysty Wilson-Cairns Talk ‘Last Night In Soho’ And The Dark Side Of Nostalgia [The Discourse Podcast]

By Mike DeAngelo
theplaylist.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdgar Wright has made a career of mashing up genres and bringing an absurd level of energy and charm to his films like “Shaun of the Dead,” “Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World,” and “Baby Driver.” In this episode of The Discourse, Edgar Wright and writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns join host Mike DeAngelo...

theplaylist.net

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

John Cena In Negotiations To Star In Action-Comedy Movie ‘Freelance’ From ‘Taken’ Director Pierre Morel — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: F9: The Fast Saga and The Suicide Squad star John Cena is in negotiations to star in Pierre Morel (Taken) action-comedy film Freelance, which Stuart Ford’s AGC will be selling at the upcoming virtual American Film Market. Endurance Media’s Steve Richards will produce the package alongside Sentient Entertainment’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin. Endurance will co-finance with AGC. UTA and ICM are handling domestic. The project, which is budgeted in the $40 million range, follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the states. After several years of mortgage payments, school...
MOVIES
rockcellarmagazine.com

‘Last Night in Soho’: Edgar Wright’s Specially Curated 1960s Soundtrack Infuses Film with a Style All its Own

Last Night in Soho is the new film from Edgar Wright, known for his previous works including Shaun of the Dead, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Baby Driver, among others. Over the years, Wright has cultivated a global audience enamored with his unmistakable style as a filmmaker, and his latest film adds a masterstroke to an already impressive resume.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Forgotten Ryan Reynolds Action Flick Is Now One of the Top Films on Netflix

There are few stars in Hollywood as popular as Ryan Reynolds. Fans love the witty and charming actor, who has taken his superstardom to a whole new level after the release of Deadpool just five years ago. His new movies generate plenty of buzz, as do his various social media pages, and movie fans everywhere are consistently wondering when there will be new Ryan Reynolds titles to enjoy. The actor's next movie (Red Notice) may not be arriving until later this year, but one of his films from nearly a decade ago has recently added to Netflix, and fans have been flocking to watch one of the Reynolds projects they may have missed when it was first in theaters.
TV & VIDEOS
Middletown Press

'Last Night in Soho' Star Anya Taylor-Joy First Auditioned for Edgar Wright for 'Baby Driver'

Anya Taylor-Joy stars in Edgar Wright’s new “Last Night in Soho,” but it wasn’t the first time they could have worked together. “I had read the ‘Baby Driver’ script’ and auditioned for it,” Taylor-Joy told me Monday at the “Last Night in Soho” premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. “I was a really really big fan of his.”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfred Hitchcock
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Edgar Wright
Person
Bill Hader
Variety

Box Office: ‘Eternals’ Soaring to $69.5 Million Opening Weekend

Marvel’s “Eternals” will easily top the domestic box office this weekend. The film took in $30.7 million on Thursday night previews and Friday showings from 4,090 screens, on its way to a projected three-day haul of $69.5 million. Should that estimate hold, “Eternals” will score the fifth-best opening weekend during the pandemic era, behind Universal’s “F9: The Fast Saga” ($70 million), Marvel’s own “Black Widow” ($80.3 million) and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ($75.3 million) and reigning champion “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” ($90 million). However, “Eternals” is coming in a bit shy of earlier industry projections, which had...
MOVIES
Canton Repository

Review: Edgar Wright continues to blend genres with 'Last Night in Soho'

Director Edgar Wright hasn’t graced audiences with a new full-length fiction film since 2017’s electrifying and stylish “Baby Driver.”. That is a shame, because Wright’s work has deftly blended substance and style from the out there “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” to “Baby Driver.”. With his latest, “Last Night and...
MOVIES
Houston Chronicle

Edgar Wright's horror film/love story 'Last Night in Soho' is equal parts delicious and disappointing

A medley of compelling psychological thriller, pitch-perfect homage to 1960s London, sweet if superficial love story, tingling murder mystery, intriguing time-travel crime drama and only serviceable slasher flick, "Last Night in Soho" bears the hallmarks of director Edgar Wright's particular passions, including a fascination with genre cinema and impeccably curated, period-appropriate needle-drops. (Among the soundtrack highlights: tracks by Sandie Shaw and Cilla Black, the latter of whom is ably impersonated on camera by Beth Singh. Black's 1964 hit "You're My World" reveals itself, surprisingly, to have a creepily obsessive subtext, with opening strings that could have been lifted from the shower scene in "Psycho.")
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Last Night In Soho#Nostalgia#The Discourse Podcast#The White Album
bostonhassle.com

REVIEW: Last Night in Soho (2021) dir. Edgar Wright

It’s easy to see why Edgar Wright and Quentin Tarantino are friends. Both are Gen-X film brats raised in the heyday of the video store, and both, more often than not, pilfer their favorite bits from their favorite movies and weave them into their own cinematic nests. But the differences in the way they pick and rearrange their influences is hugely illustrative of their respective MOs. Tarantino selects elements he thinks are cool: films like Kill Bill and Pulp Fiction are made up of the most “badass” scenes, characters, and soundtrack cues from the director’s favorite kung fu, film noir, and blaxploitation titles. Wright, however, focuses on things he thinks are neat. Wright’s influences in making Shaun of the Dead or Baby Driver are no less clear than Tarantino’s, but one doesn’t get the sense while watching them that he’s trying to fashion them into any sort of personal “image.” Rather, he’s simply including these references and homages because he loves them, and is giddy to fit them into his own work. In this way, Wright is perhaps more comparable to Mel Brooks, whose best parodies are clearly rooted in deep affection for the genre at hand. Wright is excited about his influences, and wants you to be too.
MOVIES
Columbia Daily Tribune

Edgar Wright's 'Last Night in Soho' disconnects style, substance

Edgar Wright’s “Last Night in Soho” is a ghost story on its surface, with a film about the noxious influence of the past bubbling underneath in its subtext. The narrative recognizes the dangers of lingering on moments from long ago; how such ruminations prevent one from moving beyond trauma suffered earlier in life. A potent message for a culture who believes our best times are behind us and simply wishes to bathe in the tepid waters of nostalgia.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho gets a stylish illustrated poster

Edgar Wright’s hotly anticipated psychological horror-thriller Last Night in Soho opens this coming Friday, and a stylish new illustrated poster for the film has been released showcasing stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie along with Matt Smith and Michael Ajao; check it out here…. Eloise, an aspiring fashion designer, is...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Review: Edgar Wright's LAST NIGHT IN SOHO Is a Haunting and Unique Horror Thriller

I was super excited when I learned that Edgar Wright was going to direct a horror film. I’m a huge fan of the filmmaker and his films, and I’ve always wondered what Wright would do in the horror genre, and now, a few years later, the film his film Last Night in Soho has finally been released! We now get to see what an Edgar Wright horror drama looks like, and you’ll be happy to here it’s an incredible and well-made film!
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
Variety

How Blockbusters Like ‘Dune’ and ‘No Time to Die’ Are Helping Imax Evade Box Office Doldrums

There’s been something notable about ticket sales for “Dune,” and not only because the sci-fi adaptation of Frank Herbert’s landmark novel has managed to draw crowds in theaters despite playing simultaneously on HBO Max. In its first weekend of release, half of domestic box office revenues for the Warner Bros. film came from Imax, Dolby and other high-end screens, known in the film business by the unwieldy moniker of premium large formats (PLF). For the average visual-effects heavy tentpole, 30% of ticket sales coming from these venues would have been noteworthy. Overall, “Dune” has made $75 million in North America —...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

'Last Night In Soho' Interviews With Edgar Wright & Thomasin McKenzie

Last Night In Soho director Edgar Wright and star Thomasin McKenzie join CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg to chat about their new horror movie. Find out how they pulled off some of the film’s tricky effects, what is was like working with Anya Taylor-Joy, the exciting (and exhausting) aspects of working on a horror movie and more.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

‘Last Night in Soho’: Edgar Wright Takes a Straight Razor to the Swinging Sixties

“If I could live any place, at any time,” the wide-eyed young woman says, dreamily, “I’d live in London in the 1960s. It must have been the center of the universe!” Her name is Eloise — call her Ellie — and she’s just moved from Cornwall to good ol’ Blighty circa right now. It’s a much different metropolis today than it was back when Carnaby Street was the epicenter of chic couture, Cilla Black was crooning about that cad Alfie Elkins, and everyone hung out at the 100 Club and the Marquee. In the 21st century, London is just another...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ComicBook

Stephen King Heaps High Praise on Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho

Later this week will see the official release of fan-favorite director Edgar Wright's latest movie, the much delayed by COVID-19, Last Night in Soho. Ahead of its worldwide debut, none other than horror maestro Stephen King has sounded off on the film, as he is want to do, and has dished some high praise on Wright's new project. In a tweet about the film, King wrote: "I got an advance look at LAST NIGHT IN SOHO, and plan to see it again when it opens on Friday. I hardly ever re-watch--there's so many good things out there--but this one is special. Time travel with a twist."
MOVIES
Variety

Gal Gadot Dishes on ‘Snow White’ Casting, Says ‘Wonder Wonder 3’ Script Is Underway

Gal Gadot will soon take on another iconic character in a live-action adaptation of a classic story: the “Wonder Woman” star is set to play the Evil Queen in Disney’s upcoming “Snow White” remake. Gadot was beaming while speaking for her first time about her villainous Disney role. “I’m so excited,” she told Variety on Wednesday night at the premiere of her new action film, “Red Notice,” which launches Nov. 12 on Netflix. When asked what attracted her to the role of the Evil Queen in this iteration of “Snow White,” Gadot gave a major smile, but refrained from giving away too many...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy