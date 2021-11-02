Cinematographers Sign Open Letter To Ban Functional Firearms From Sets After Halyna Hutchins’ Death

There are plenty of jokes that can be made when describing the premise and creation of James Nunn’s action thriller, “One Shot.” Perhaps a quip about how those behind the scenes had one shot to make a film of this nature and, sadly, completely blew it. But a trite, hack joke doesn’t given enough credit to what the filmmaker and his cast attempt. With the film’s core gimmick being the fact that the entirety of its runtime consists of one long, uninterrupted take, as anyone with a theatre background knows, there’s a high level of skill required to let the cameras roll without edits. This is especially the case when talking about an action film where the cast actually memorizes copious amounts of dialogue whilst presumably performing many of their own stunts, contributing to the realism the filmmakers clearly try in vain to achieve. Unfortunately, once you take away the long take gimmick, the overwhelming average-ness of “One Shot“ can’t be denied.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO