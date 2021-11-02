CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cinematographers Sign Open Letter To Ban Functional Firearms From Sets After Halyna Hutchins’ Death

By Charles Barfield
theplaylist.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA little more than a week ago, it was revealed that cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed during an accidental firearm discharge on the set of “Rust.” Since that news came out, we’ve seen Hollywood figures react in horror, with some asking for immediate change to happen to ensure this sort of...

theplaylist.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Boys creator Eric Kripke bans ‘guns with blanks’ from set following Halyna Hutchins death

Amazon series The Boys will no longer use guns with blanks on set following the prop accident that killed Halyna Hutchins.The 42-year-old cinematographer was fatally shot on the set of the film Rust, after a prop gun was “discharged” by Alec Baldwin.Mr Baldwin was filming the forthcoming Western at Bonanza Creek Ranch, south of Santa Fe, New Mexico, when the tragedy occurred.Rust’s director, Joel Souza, was also injured in the incident, and has now left hospital after receiving emergency care.The incident has caused a widespread debate on the use of firearms on film and TV sets.Eric Kripke, who created...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

Halyna Hutchins Death: Petition To Ban Real Guns On Film Sets Races Past 23,000 Signatories; California Senator Vows Ammunition Legislation

A petition to ban real guns on film sets has raced past 23,000 signatories following the death of DoP Halyna Hutchins. The change.org petition, launched by filmmaker Bandar Albuliwi, has accumulated 23,600 names after being launched Friday. The petition states: “We need to make sure that this avoidable tragedy never happens again. There is no excuse for something like this to happen in the 21st century. Real guns are no longer needed on film production sets. This isn’t the early 90’s, when Brandon Lee was killed in the same manner. Change needs to happen before additional talented lives are lost. “Please sign this...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vanity Fair

Keep Guns Off Film Sets, Hollywood Demands After Halyna Hutchins’s Death

A change.org petition launched in the wake of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’s killing has received 25,000 signatures, and the attention of California legislators. The call to ban real guns on film sets has grown louder since the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Thursday. A change.org petition from filmmaker Bandar Albuliwi demanding the ban of real firearms on film sets—as well as better on-set working conditions for crew members—has received 25,000 signatures since it was launched on Friday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Rachel Morrison
Person
Emmanuel Lubezki
Person
Roger Deakins
Daily Mail

The Rookie bans use of 'live' guns from the set: ABC cop drama will only use airsoft replicas after tragic death of cinematographer who was shot on set of Rust by Alec Baldwin

'Live’ weapons have been banned from the set of ABC television's highly rated police drama The Rookie after a cinematographer was fatally shot and a director was wounded during filming of the movie Rust. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project's showrunner, Alexei Hawley, mandated that the cast and crew...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Cinematographer#Open Letter#Mudbound#Vfx
CrimeOnline

Three Accidental Discharges on Set of ‘Rust’ Movie Before Live Round Killed Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

The fatal shooting on the set of the movie “Rust” was not the first accident on the set of the Alec Baldwin film. As previously reported, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died on October 21, after Baldwin accidentally shot a live round from a weapon he was mistakenly told by a crew member was “cold,” a term used to describe a prop gun with no live ammunition. Hutchins, 42, was airlifted to a New Mexico hospital after being shot in the torso, and died hours after she was shot. The film’s director Joel Souza was also shot, with the same projectile that killed Hutchins, but has since been released from the hospital.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Terence Darrell Kelly moved to maximum security prison after ‘threatening journalist’ in Cleo Smith abduction hearing

The man charged with abducting four-year-old Cleo Smith allegedly threatened a reporter before being moved from Carnarvon to a maximum security prison in Perth.Terence Darrel Kelly, 36, was charged by Carnarvon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday for a string of offences related to the child’s abduction, including one count of forcibly taking a child under 16, reported news.co.au.He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court via a video link again on 6 December.In a statement on Friday, Western Australia’s Department of Justice confirmed Mr Kelly’s movement.“Officers from the Department of Justice’s special operations group will...
PUBLIC SAFETY
theplaylist.net

‘The United States Of Insanity’ is a Surreal Dive Into Insane Clown Posse’s First Amendment Fight [Review]

Featuring, perhaps, the most serious discussion of first amendment rights from two grown men in clown makeup, “The United States of Insanity” dares you to laugh at the absurdity of Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope’s oddly-loved Insane Clown Posse before diving headfirst into a lengthy, and occasionally heady, conversation regarding the power structures behind who is allowed to dictate musical taste and the ways in which the government attempts to act as cultural curators. This isn’t exactly the film one expects from two guys who, as several critics have said, make some of the “worst albums ever.”
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘One Shot’ Review: James Nunn’s Action Thriller Relies On A Filmmaking Gimmick To Mask A Dull Film

There are plenty of jokes that can be made when describing the premise and creation of James Nunn’s action thriller, “One Shot.” Perhaps a quip about how those behind the scenes had one shot to make a film of this nature and, sadly, completely blew it. But a trite, hack joke doesn’t given enough credit to what the filmmaker and his cast attempt. With the film’s core gimmick being the fact that the entirety of its runtime consists of one long, uninterrupted take, as anyone with a theatre background knows, there’s a high level of skill required to let the cameras roll without edits. This is especially the case when talking about an action film where the cast actually memorizes copious amounts of dialogue whilst presumably performing many of their own stunts, contributing to the realism the filmmakers clearly try in vain to achieve. Unfortunately, once you take away the long take gimmick, the overwhelming average-ness of “One Shot“ can’t be denied.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Mass’ Appeal: A Tough Subject in a Movie That’s Filled With Hope

Bleecker Street’s “Mass” takes place almost entirely in one room, with four characters. When writer-director Fran Kranz was hunting for funding, he resisted suggestions to “open up” the film. “I always believed it had to be this,” he tells Variety, because he didn’t want to “undermine” the characters. The film concerns an emotional meeting between two sets of parents whose sons have died in a school shooting. It features four of the best performances of the year, a first-time filmmaker taking risks that pay off big time, and a thought-provoking script about the state of the world in 2021. The topics are weighty,...
MOVIES
Deadline

200 Hollywood Cinematographers Call For Ban On Functional Firearms On Sets After ‘Rust’ Shooting That Killed Halyna Hutchins

Dozens of Hollywood’s most prominent cinematographers banded together today to put a thoughtful argument behind a simple plea: “ban all functional firearms on set.” Among the 200 signatories to the group statement of purpose were DPs Greig Fraser (Dune), Rachel Morrison (Black Panther), Ed Lachman (Carol), Mandy Walker (Mulan) and Alice Brooks (In the Heights). While the collective effort was not taken under the aegis of the American Society of Cinematographers, its Governor Stephen Lighthill also signed. The campaign, which spread across social media, was a reaction to the tragic shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by actor Alec Baldwin on the set...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy