Report: Georgia Southern expected to name Clay Helton head coach

By Sport Writer, Editor
National football post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia Southern is expected to hire Clay Helton as its next head coach, Yahoo Sports reported Tuesday. Southern California fired Helton, 49, on Sept. 13 after the Trojans got off to a 1-1 start. He had a 46-24 record as the interim...

www.nationalfootballpost.com

On3.com

Daily briefing: On Cincinnati, Scott Frost and Clay Helton's fit

The good news for Cincinnati, which was No. 6 in the first set of College Football Playoff rankings, is that if Alabama stays at No. 2, it will play No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, and that No. 3 Michigan State and No. 5 Ohio State must play one another. That means there will be room for the Bearcats to move. The bad news is, although No. 6 is the highest ranking ever for a Group of 5 team, it is dispiriting for a team that went on the road to give No. 10 Notre Dame its only loss, and by double digits. The Irish have a decent chance of finishing 11-1, and a lot can happen in four weeks, but the way the rankings begin spells out how difficult it will be for Cincinnati to reach the national semifinals.
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former USC coach Clay Helton emerges as top candidate for open FBS job, per report

Clay Helton may have landed his next job, and it's in the Southeast. Helton has emerged as the top target for the Georgia Southern head coaching job. Expect a deal to be finalized in the near future, Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported. Matt Zenitz of On3 reported similar news about Helton, who was fired by USC in September after going 46-24 in seven seasons as the Trojans' coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA Today

True or false: Jimmy Lake is a worse head coach than Clay Helton

Is Jimmy Lake of Washington a worse head coach than Clay Helton, formerly of USC and now the newly-signed head coach at Georgia Southern? The question might seem absurd, but please realize that it's not obvious which coach is worse. They're both horrible. It's just that we've seen Helton wreck...
COLLEGE SPORTS
abc17news.com

AP source: Ga Southern nearing deal to hire Helton as coach

Georgia Southern is working to finalize a deal with former Southern California coach Clay Helton to be the Eagles' new head coach. Helton was the first coach fired this season, two games into his eight season with USC. Helton was 46-24 with the Trojans, including a Rose Bowl victory after the 2016 season.Georgia Southern fired coach Chad Lunsford after a 1-3 start to the season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
on3.com

Former USC head coach Clay Helton lands new head coaching job

Clay Helton Former USC Trojans has landed himself another coaching gig. According to Yahoo Sports Helton is signing a five-year deal to become the new head coach at Georgia Southern. Georgia Southern has since confirmed the signing. The former USC headman is expected to start immediately and begin recruiting and assembling his staff. The deal will average him about $800,000 a season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Ed Orgeron's next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Wife's Announcement

We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid. We...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Nebraska Development

There was a time not too long ago when Nebraska’s football program was consistently competing for Big Ten West Division championships. At the start of the 2010s, Bo Pelini had the Huskers program in routine contention for conference championship game berths. That time has long passed, though. Nebraska lost to...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It's Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Sooners HC Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on why he benched Spencer Rattler for Caleb Williams

Lincoln Riley and his Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated after taking down the Texas Longhorns, 55-48, during the latest edition of the Red River Rivalry on Saturday in spectacular fashion. But it’s not just the comeback victory that has the entire Norman buzzing, but also the huge decision by Riley to bench quarterback Spencer Riley for backup Caleb Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

Spencer Rattler to Clemson

Even with his struggles at Oklahoma, I assume he'd still be an upgrade at the QB position for Clemson. Ole Miss maybe? I am not sure he would want our offense. I might want to use the TE over the middle. CU Guru [1324]. TigerPulse: 96%. Posts: 1765. Joined: 11/11/02.
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

High school playoff game postponed after player found dead

A Houston (Miss.) high school playoff game was postponed following the death of a member of their team on Friday, according to WCBI News. The Houston Hilltoppers were preparing for the 1st round of the MHSAA Class 4A state playoffs Friday when news came down that sophomore defensive lineman Jamarcus Hall had passed away. He was found in his home around 8 a.m. ET. According to multiple reports, a cause of death has yet to be determined.
HIGH SCHOOL

