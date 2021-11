Arsenal will make the trip to the King Power Stadium for today’s early kick-off with Leicester, but Kieran Tierney is not expected to make the starting line-up. The Scotland international was missing from the playing squad for our win over Leeds United in the EFL Cup in midweek, but could well make his return with the squad this weekend. Arsenal.com confirmed that he would be assessed in the final days in the run up to the Premier League clash, but the manager kept his cards close to his chest regarding the remaining players.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO