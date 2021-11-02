Deferred sentence issued in firearm case

A Humboldt, Iowa man who possessed a gun and ammunition as a felon was sentenced November 4, 2021 to more than 2 years in federal prison. DJ McMillan, age 31, from Humboldt, Iowa, received the prison term after a June 9, 2021, guilty plea to possession of a stolen firearm and ammunition by a felon. In a plea agreement, McMillan admitted he was convicted of burglary 3rd in 2014, and knew he was prohibited from possessing guns and ammunition. McMillan possessed a stolen gun while shoplifting from Target on November 25, 2020. McMillan also possessed ammunition when he shoplifted from Menard’s earlier that same day.

