CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Find The Acorn Hidden Among The Leaves In This Autumn Puzzle

By Bridget Sharkey
Simplemost
Simplemost
 5 days ago

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Seek-and-find illustrator Gergely Dudás is back again with another brainteaser. The illustrator already provided us with some spooky Halloween-themed puzzles, and now there’s a Dudás creation making the rounds that is perfect for these autumn days.

Within this display of brightly colored fall leaves and adorable hedgehogs, there is an acorn. Can you find it? It’s not as easy as you might think!

Take a look at the fun fall puzzle as posted to the Gergely Dudás – Dudolf Facebook page:

Once you think you have found the acorn — or if you haven’t found it — check the solution here.

Still in the mood for more seek-and-find puzzles? If you’re an expert at seek-and-find puzzles and are looking for a challenging book, check out the “Houseplants and Hot Sauce” book by artist Sally Nixon.

The Elliott Bay Book Co. tweeted about this beautiful book and noted that it makes a great holiday gift:

Nixon’s gorgeous drawings feature day-to-day imagery from the office, the park, restaurants and more. Readers must search for hidden objects in the dynamic pictures — no small feat when there are so many little details and quirks that catch the eye. At $14.95 on Amazon, this would make a great gift for the puzzle-lovers in your life or for your office’s holiday gift swap.

If you’re looking for other ways to keep your brain sharp or if you have holiday travels planned, a mystery puzzle book like this one from R. Wayne Schmittberger is a great way to bust boredom in its tracks. “Montague Island Mysteries and Other Logic Puzzles” challenges readers to use logic and play Sherlock as they solve puzzles and discover the secrets of Montague Island.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UzbAM_0ckN6otN00
Target

We also love this option: “Cold Case Puzzles” from Brain Games. With more than 100 crimes to solve, this is a puzzle book that will challenge your wits and fine-tune your logic skills. Featuring word searches, anagrams, word ladders and much more, this puzzle book would be perfect for the true-crime aficionado in your life. Find it on Amazon for $7.99.

And make sure you follow Gergely Dudás (The Dudolf) on Facebook, where he regularly posts new seek-and-find puzzles and adorable web comics.

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

Find A Hedgehog Hidden In The Woods In This Tricky Puzzle

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Are you up for a challenge? We’ve got a tricky seek-and-find picture puzzle that...
ANIMALS
Simplemost

Can You Find The Cherry With No Worm In This Tricky Puzzle?

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Master illustrator and puzzle virtuoso Gergely Dudás (aka The Dudolf) is back with another...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Gamespot

Inscryption Caged Wolf Guide - How To Find The Card And Solve The Knife Puzzle

While most of Inscryption is spent battling through its deck-building card game, every so often, your wins and losses will give you new insights into solving the puzzles scattered around the cabin around you. If you want to escape the spooky opponent you're facing in the game--and the grisly fate that awaits if you lose--you'll need to make progress in investigating the room around you between matches.
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puzzles#Autumn#Restaurants#Among The Leaves#Dudolf Facebook#The Elliott Bay Book Co#Houseplants And Hot Sauce
ephotozine.com

The Golden Leaves of Autumn Dreams

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. If those who have passed have dreams, then where better than delightful garden cemeteries like Tyldesley. In a small area it has more of interest than much larger sites that have become open and photographically bland. It's one of the reasons I constantly return to Tyldesley Cemetery; there is always something to photograph. Today a short sequence of autumnal leaves, but, most importantly, of autumnal light. That wonderful transparency of the light, coupled with crisp blue skies, gives what Sue and I always described as an "Ektachrome sort of day", a very different look to our usual Kodachrome view of the world. As you can tell, we used to use film, back in the day when dinosaurs roamed the earth. At least, that is how it seems to 9-year-old Grandson Finn, who described the 1980s as "the olden days". He actually asked Sue if she had lived in a cave.......we aspired to a cave, but alas had to make do with a slight overhang.
PHOTOGRAPHY
owegopennysaver.com

Maintaining a Happy State of Mind When Autumn Leaves begin to Fall

Happiness is something you are, and it comes from the way you think. To maintain a happy state of mind, check within to see what is going on inside you. We can’t control other people, situations, circumstances or changes in the weather and seasons, but we can control what we’re thinking.
Recordernews.com

Outdoors: Patiently waiting amid autumn leaves

There is nothing quite like writing while actually out in the elements. It is around 1 p.m. Wednesday. I have been perched up in a stand for about seven hours now. I have seen not a thing, a squirrel here or there, a few ravens sounding off overhead, but the movement on the deer front has been non-existent for me. A friend took a nice buck earlier but for me, personally, nothing. However, that could all change in a matter of seconds.
PETS
huntnewsnu.com

Column: ‘Sad Girl Autumn’ sends leaves and emotions spiraling down

The perfect soundtrack to long solo walks beneath Boston’s overcast sky, dodging leaf-strewn puddles and uneven cobblestone sidewalks, will land on Spotify this fall. Shorter days and sub-60 degree temperatures signal the start of “Sad Girl Autumn,” the morose sister to “Hot Girl Summer.” The nor’easter that flooded New England Oct. 25 to Oct. 27 finally brought Boston’s on-and-off-again sunny days to a screeching halt. We’ve officially broken up with “Hot Girl Summer.”
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NEWS CENTER Maine

Finding the perfect Autumn wine

PORTLAND, Maine — After a very summery September and October, autumn weather has finally arrived. It’s a fun and festive time of year in Maine with so much to enjoy: fall foliage, pumpkin and apple picking, bonfires, and more. With cooler temperatures, we tend to change up the styles of...
PORTLAND, ME
IGN

Puzzles & Survival

In Puzzles & Survival, a deadly virus has swept the world and the world is overrun by zombies. Solve match-3 puzzles to slay zombies and build a sanctuary.
HOBBIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Stacey Solomon shares adorable autumn family snap among the pumpkins

Stacey Solomon shared an adorable autumn post of the whole family decked out in cosy orange clothes, surrounded by pumpkins. Shot in the family garden at their home known as Pickle Cottage. Stacey can be seen cradling newborn baby Rose by a tree, as proud dad Joe Swash grins with his arm round her and their son Rex perches on a pumpkin alongside his parents.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Inside the Magic

EPCOT Has a Hidden (and Free) ‘Finding Nemo’-Themed Experience

If you are looking for something fun for the whole family, all while not spending a single penny, make sure to head over to The Seas with Nemo & Friends pavilion at EPCOT on your next Walt Disney World vacation. Here, Guests of all ages can go on a self-guided...
TRAVEL
SPY

Love Your Cats But Hate The Smell Of Their Pee? We Can Help

Table of Contents How To Get Rid of Cat Pee Smell DIY Remedies To Treat Cat Pee Smell Continuous Solutions Cats are great. We love our cats. But we can love our cats and still hate that stubborn pee smell that seems to permeate any space they live in. You never want guests to enter your home and have cat pee be the first thing they smell. Since it’s quite unpleasant, you probably don’t want to have to inhale it regularly either. We would never advocate for getting rid of your cats, so instead, we’re going to help you figure out how to get rid...
PETS
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the 8 Black Billionaires in America, Members of a Rare Club [Photos]

I've got money on my mind! As we move into 2022, I'm on a quest to get myself together financially, so while I was looking for some inspiration, I came across Essence Magazine's list of the only African-American billionaires in the United States. It's crazy that only about one percent of the billionaires in America are Black - there are 8, out of the 724 billionaires in this country. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world. It just gives me more motivation to strive to make the list one day!
ECONOMY
The Independent

Man dies two weeks after sharing video boasting about Covid-19 symptoms but saying virus wasn’t real

A Canadian man has died two weeks after he boasted about having Covid-19 symptoms while insisting the virus isn’t real in a livestreamed video.Mak Parhar was found dead by paramedics at his home in New Westminster, British Columbia, on Thursday morning. His cause of death is still under investigation, Global News reported.Mr Parhar, who was an outspoken opponent of Canada’s mask and vaccine mandates throughout the pandemic, dismissed the existence of Covid-19 — which he referred to as “convid” — in an October 21 Twitch livestream.He reported experiencing several symptoms associated with the virus, including a cough, chills and fatigue,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Simplemost

Simplemost

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
897K+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy