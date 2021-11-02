North Hill homicide suspect now in custody

A New Castle police officer escorts homicide suspect Daniel Lee Tweedlie into the courthouse for his arraignment Tuesday before District Judge Melissa A. Amodie. NEWS

Daniel Lee Tweedlie learned Tuesday that he can run from his criminal charges, but he can no longer hide.

Tweedlie, wanted for homicide in New Castle, arson and theft-related charges in Beaver County and assault charges in Westmoreland County, was arrested Tuesday by New Castle police when they found him hiding out with friends in a West Side house, according to city police chief Bobby Salem.

The New Castle police special response team surrounded a house on McCleary Avenue around midnight Monday — Tweedlie’s 19th birthday — and using a public address system coaxed him out of the house where he was hiding out with friends, Salem said.

Two other people in the house with him exited, with Tweedlie of New Brighton, the second to emerge. The teen first called 9-1-1 to report that he was going to come out of the house, Salem said.

Salem said the police had received tips about Tweedlie’s whereabouts. The police, after taking him into custody, served a search warrant inside the house, where they confiscated cell phones and clothing, the chief said.

Tweedlie was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail without bond. He told the judge that he expected the charge against him to be manslaughter, saying, “the story is different now, too.”

Tweedlie is charged with criminal homicide and possession of a gun with the serial number altered.

Tweedlie told the judge that he has been on probation in Beaver County for a prior offense. According to court records, he had pleaded guilty in Beaver County court to possession of a gun by a minor, a charge filed when he was 17. He was sentenced on that charge in March to six months to 1 year and 11 months of incarceration.

He had recently been released from jail on probation when Beaver Falls police charged him Aug. 20 with the reported vehicle arson and theft spree that occurred the early morning of Aug. 13.

The New Castle police had been on a manhunt for Tweedlie, who is accused in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Devon Thompson Oct. 24 in a second-floor apartment at 413 E. Leasure Ave.

According to a criminal complaint, Tweedlie pistol-whipped Thompson in the face and the gun went off and a bullet fatally struck Thompson in the chest. He died a short while later at UPMC Jameson Hospital. Following an autopsy, his death was ruled a homicide by the Lawrence County Coroner’s office.

The police were called to the hospital the evening of Oct. 24, regarding someone having been shot. They arrived there to learn Thompson had died, they reported.

At the scene of the shooting, a witness told police that Thompson had asked him to go with him to New Castle to buy a pair of Air Jordan basketball shoes from Tweedlie, according to information in the complaint.

The witness, who said he went to school with Tweedlie, said he gave Thompson a ride to the apartment. He said he saw the shoes and, during a conversation, Thompson brought up a name that upset Tweedlie.

Tweedlie stood up, and holding an extended barrel gun walked over to Thompson and hit him in the face with it, and the gun fired at the same time, the witness told investigators. He said that he was close enough to it that his ears were ringing, according to the paperwork.

He said Tweedlie then checked Thompson and said that Thompson had a pulse, and the witness and the other males carried Thompson to his car and drove him to the hospital, the court document states.

Police, in reading phone texts from the witness’ phone, found Tweedlie referenced selling Thompson a “pole,” which the police believe referenced a gun. The witness confirmed they were going to New Castle to buy the shoes and a firearm, the paperwork said.

A woman in another apartment in the building reported to police Tweedlie had knocked on her door about an hour before the shooting and told her, “if you hear anything banging around downstairs, don’t worry about it,” the report said. She told police that Tweedlie and two other males were staying in the apartment where the shooting reportedly occurred.