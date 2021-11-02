Apex Legends: Escape is live now

Respawn Entertainment has recently released the newest Apex Legends Escape gameplay trailer and it features the newest “terrifying” map Storm Point and more. The gameplay trailer first features the new map Storm Point where there are tons of dangers to encounter along the way. It advertises itself to be a place where dreams come true, but it is full of danger, monstrous creatures, and technology that you must not be touching at all. According to the official website, it is the largest map for the game, about 15 percent bigger than World’s Edge. It offers giant mountain slides, Gravity Cannons, and new points of interest.
