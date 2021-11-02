Apex Legends: Escape is live now

The Apex Legends Escape patch notes are live in preparation for the launch of Season 11 next week. The update patch notes are full of information on balance updates and changes for Wattson, supply drop weapons, and the L-STAR to shift the meta around across Battle Royale and Arenas. Ranked modes are also getting a few adjustments too. Of course, you’ll also be able to try out new Legend Ash, dive into Storm Point, and eliminate your foes with the CAR SMG when the Apex Legends Season 11 Escape update drops on November 2. If you want more after reading the patch notes, you can check out our Apex Legends Escape hands-on preview too. Here are the most important changes coming with Season 11 in the Apex Legends Escape patch notes.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO