Video Games

Apex Legends: Escape is live now

By Heidi Nicholas
trueachievements.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApex Legends: Escape is live now, adding a new Legend and the biggest map Apex Legends has had yet, along with a new weapon. Ash joins the roster of Legends today — her abilities were outlined when...

www.trueachievements.com

Comments / 0

The Game Haus

What is the Apex Legends Stormpoint Map Release Date?

Apex Legends officially revealed their newest map, Stormpoint for Apex Legends Season 11, Escape. They have been showing off and teasing this map for quite some time now. This one will certainly have a bit of a different feel than previous maps but seems like one that fans will enjoy. Now fans will be wondering, what is the Apex Legends Stormpoint Map Release date?
DBLTAP

Where is the White Raven in Apex Legends?

Most Legends in Apex Legends have received their own Lore Quests, and in Season 10 Bloodhound gets theirs. To complete Bloodhound's quest, players must be on the lookout for very specific White Ravens around the World's Edge map. Here are where to find these three White Ravens in Apex Legends.
sirusgaming.com

Apex Legends Escape Gameplay Trailer Showcases Storm Point Map

Respawn Entertainment has recently released the newest Apex Legends Escape gameplay trailer and it features the newest “terrifying” map Storm Point and more. The gameplay trailer first features the new map Storm Point where there are tons of dangers to encounter along the way. It advertises itself to be a place where dreams come true, but it is full of danger, monstrous creatures, and technology that you must not be touching at all. According to the official website, it is the largest map for the game, about 15 percent bigger than World’s Edge. It offers giant mountain slides, Gravity Cannons, and new points of interest.
gazettereview.com

Apex Legends Season 11: Everything We Know

Respawn’s battle royale title Apex Legends will be launching a new season very very soon. The season is so close that the company has started to release its teasers and trailers. Here is everything we know about the upcoming season:. New Map. Any gamer who has been following Apex Legends...
The Verge

Apex Legends: Escape takes the battle royale shooter on vacation at the perfect time

In the years since Respawn and EA launched Apex Legends, the shooter has carved out its place among a crowded field of contenders. Other games have tried to enter the market and failed to make much impact alongside the other battle royale titans like Call of Duty: Warzone, PUBG, and Fortnite. Still, despite a healthy player base and competitive scene, a new update, dubbed Escape, arrives following one of the roughest seasons since the debut, and it might be exactly what the game needs.
Gamespot

Shadow Royale Is Back In Apex Legends For The Next Week

Apex Legends' Monsters Within Halloween event is in its last week, which means Shadow Royale is coming back. The game mode returns from last year's Halloween event and comprises of a squads mode where eliminated players can hang around as zombie-like Shadows to help their living teammates. In Shadow Royale,...
rockpapershotgun.com

Apex Legends Ash abilities and backstory explained

Want to know about Ash's abilities in Apex Legends? The upcoming addition to the Apex Legends roster will arrive next week, along with a brand new map, the new CAR SMG, and a host of weapon and Legend balance changes. Ash is turning a lot of heads thanks both to her complex and fascinating backstory and to her powerful and versatile array of abilities.
DBLTAP

How to Counter Ash in Apex Legends Season 11

Here's how to counter Ash in Apex Legends Season 11. The new legend coming to Apex Legends in Season 11 is Ash the incisive instigator, and many players are expecting her to be one of the stronger legends in the game upon release. Her abilities will allow her to find information on surviving squads around her and pester them with electrical tethers all while placing her and her squad in an advantageous position.
theloadout.com

Apex Legends C.A.R SMG stats and attachments

Respawn is once again treating Apex Legends players to a plethora of new goodies in Season 11 Escape. The new season is an absolute dream for Titanfall fans, with new legend Ash – a fan-favourite villain from Titanfall 2 – splicing her way into new map Storm Point. But Ash...
futuregamereleases.com

Take a look at Ash’s abilities in Apex Legends

Ash is the next playable hero in Apex Legends, which is estimated to arrive with Season 11. Ash is known for her appearance in Titanfall 2. Today, Respawn Entertainment published a brand new trailer in which the assassin takes the spot, showcasing all of its abilities to strangle the arena.
mp1st.com

Apex Legends Escape Patch Notes Revealed for Upcoming Season 11 Update

While Season 11 of Apex Legends isn’t starting until next week, Respawn has revealed the full Apex Legends Escape patch notes! Curious what the Apex Legends upcoming update will bring? Read on for the patch notes! This is going to be a long one!. Apex Legends Escape Patch Notes |...
dotesports.com

Best landing spots in Storm Point in Apex Legends

Apex Legends’ fourth map brings a slice of paradise and a lot of trouble to the battle royale. Storm Point was an old IMC base before becoming the stage for the Outlands’ biggest bloodsport: the Apex Games. The map has 17 marked POIs and a plethora of smaller locations that can house valuable loot or serve as important positions, spread out over an area 15 percent larger than World’s Edge. Of course, like in other maps, knowing the best places to land can give players an edge—or make them roam the map for some time.
GamesRadar+

Apex Legends Escape patch notes for Season 11 finally buff Wattson and nerf the L-STAR

The Apex Legends Escape patch notes are live in preparation for the launch of Season 11 next week. The update patch notes are full of information on balance updates and changes for Wattson, supply drop weapons, and the L-STAR to shift the meta around across Battle Royale and Arenas. Ranked modes are also getting a few adjustments too. Of course, you’ll also be able to try out new Legend Ash, dive into Storm Point, and eliminate your foes with the CAR SMG when the Apex Legends Season 11 Escape update drops on November 2. If you want more after reading the patch notes, you can check out our Apex Legends Escape hands-on preview too. Here are the most important changes coming with Season 11 in the Apex Legends Escape patch notes.
DBLTAP

Wattson Reworked in Apex Legends Season 11

Respawn Entertainment has overhauled Wattson's kit and hitboxes in Apex Legends Season 11 as it attempts to make her more satisfying to play without losing her overall efficacy. "[Wattson's] win rate and encounter win rate have always been above average," the developers wrote in patch notes released Thursday. Respawn has...
Charlie INTEL

How to link Apex Legends Origin account to Steam

EA’s Apex Legends is available on Steam, so here’s how to connect your Origin account to Steam to move your progress across, and how to log out of Apex on Steam if you so desire. Apex Legends is just about to hit its 11th Season, and a lot has changed...
SVG

The Apex Legends Account Stealing Scandal Explained

An "Apex Legends" player reported that a supposed EA employee abused his access to repeatedly hijack and sell his and others' whale accounts as a side business. The player's case spread over social media as support representatives tried to solve the mystery surrounding hacker "Rebzya." Redditor karankhushalani, also known as...
techraptor.net

Someone is Repeatedly Breaching Apex Legends Accounts

Several players are reporting breaches of their Apex Legends accounts, resulting in some accounts being permanently disabled -- and victims suspect an EA employee or serious breach at the company. It's an exciting time for Apex Legends. Season 11 and a new legend are arriving next week, the Shadow Royale...
