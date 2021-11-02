CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest Podcast #56: ‘Last Night in Soho,’ Film Fest 919

filminquiry.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilm Inquiry presents The Latest, a podcast series tackling the latest releases, movie news, and discussions in the film community. Each week, join host Jesse Nussman for thoughtful discussions with exciting guests to break down the industry’s latest trends and dive deep...

www.filminquiry.com

rockcellarmagazine.com

‘Last Night in Soho’: Edgar Wright’s Specially Curated 1960s Soundtrack Infuses Film with a Style All its Own

Last Night in Soho is the new film from Edgar Wright, known for his previous works including Shaun of the Dead, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Baby Driver, among others. Over the years, Wright has cultivated a global audience enamored with his unmistakable style as a filmmaker, and his latest film adds a masterstroke to an already impressive resume.
cn2.com

CN2 at the Movies: Last Night in Soho / Antlers

Grab that popcorn and candy and get ready for some frightful flicks. CN2 at the Movies is previewing the thriller “Last Night in Soho” and the horror “Antlers.” Don’t miss it. CN2 at the Movies is brought to you by American Air Heating and Cooling.
vanyaland.com

‘Last Night in Soho’ Review: It’s now or never

For alienated adolescents and plenty of awkward adults, disaffected and unsatisfied with modern life, the past has provided a perpetually alluring form of escapism. As much as we’d like to think that we, the mod-dressed moderns, invented this kind of backward-looking appropriation and cultural fanboyism, the truth is that humans have done this for centuries — one need only look at Renaissance Europe, which looked at the Romans and the Greeks as a kind of forgotten heyday unable to be recaptured in Borgia Italy or something — but it has gotten easier with the advents of photography, high-quality sound recording and, of course, cinema. It’s easy — and has never been easier — to retreat into comforting glamor and manner that’s been preserved in a kind of dishonest amber like a beautiful butterfly trapped in sap that contains a deadly and unknown virus should it be tampered with by the too-curious. And if it is messed with, dropped on a laboratory floor by clumsy and over-eager hands, sometimes that virus is able to escape into the world and wreck havoc upon the unsuspecting. Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho, a fascinating and gorgeous, if slightly messy, giallo tribute steeped in the culture of the fashionable London nightlife of the mid-’60s, is a tale of such an accident, where the cruel realities of the distant past begin to creep into modern life and totally disrupt the present. It’s unlike anything Wright’s done previously, given that its style is so far away from the kind that made him enduring and famous, and that its perspective — which, in his prior works, has tended to be solely positive in its homage — is cut with kerosene.
azbigmedia.com

Review: ‘Last Night in Soho’ is astoundingly thoughtless

Edgar Wright, the British wunderkind-turned-luminary who mastered the art of the genre comedy, is tired of satire. His return to horror is the furthest thing from Shaun of the Dead—it’s not a sendup of the genre; it’s a dive into it, and a deep one at that. Wright’s appreciation for the classics has taken on new life. From setting to story, Last Night in Soho is a descendent of 60s horror touchstones, namely Polanski’s Repulsion. It’s also a stab at feminist horror, which isn’t a genre you want near Polanski’s influence these days.
SFGate

Review: 'Last Night in Soho' squanders a smashing premise

Who knew that digging the Kinks could be so dangerous?. “The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society” (an album good enough to die for, truth be told) is one of the records that Eloise Turner (Thomasin McKenzie) stuffs into her suitcase when she gleefully packs for London. Eloise has long fantasized about living in the city, a dream built on the allure of London's 1960s swinging past. Her grandmother (Rita Tushingham), who raised her and supplied the piles of vinyl, watches Eloise's great expectations with trepidation. Eloise's mother embarked on a similar path, but years earlier killed herself.
GeekTyrant

LAST NIGHT IN SOHO Stars Say Edgar Wright Directed the Film Like a Musical

Fans are getting excited about Edgar Wright’s upcoming film Last Night in Soho, arguably his deepest foray into the horror genre. The film stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie, and Matt Smith, and it takes a look at an aspiring fashion designer who “is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something darker.”
GamesRadar+

Last Night in Soho: Edgar Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns talk their psychological horror film

Last Night in Soho, the time-bending, psychological horror from director Edgar Wright, sees Thomasin McKenzie's Eloise arrive to London with big dreams. A 1960s-obsessed fashion student, Ellie escapes from her student accommodation to a room in Soho, rented to her by Diana Rigg's Miss Collins. There, she starts to have intoxicating dreams of the past, with Anya Taylor-Joy's hypnotic Sandie taking center stage, along with the sinister Jack (Matt Smith).
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Last Night in Soho’ Composer Steven Price on Film’s Score and Anya Taylor-Joy’s “Downtown”

Oscar and Emmy-winning composer Steven Price channeled his love of music from the ‘60s in his latest work on Edgar Wright’s thriller Last Night in Soho. The film follows Ellie, played by Thomasin McKenzie, who begins to find herself transported between the present day and London in the 1960s, where she enters the body of a singer played by Anya Taylor-Joy.  Price, the film’s composer who additionally produced extended versions of “Downtown” performed by Taylor-Joy, is the guest in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Behind the Screen. “At the script stage I was aware there was this sequence where her...
CharlotteObserver.com

Past and present meet ‘Last Night in Soho’

It’s a few hours before the world premiere of Edgar Wright’s “ Last Night in Soho ” at the Venice Film Festival and Wright is getting a little teary eyed. He’s telling a story about Dame Diana Rigg. It’s a good one, too, involving Campari and soda on the last day he saw her.
orartswatch.org

Film Review: ‘Last Night in Soho’ Looks Back in Anger at 1960s London

Nostalgia, the saying goes, ain’t what it used to be. In realms ranging from the political to the pandemical to the personal, the urge to Make Things Great Again is increasingly tempered with the realization that maybe Things Weren’t Really That Great to begin with. (This, in turn, seems to stiffen the backs of those with an emotional or financial interest in looking backwards, but I digress…)
inlander.com

Director Edgar Wright's visual flair can't save his new horror film Last Night in Soho

In Last Night in Soho, writer-director Edgar Wright returns with his signature flair for vibrant visuals though with a decidedly darker sensibility lurking beneath the sparkling surface. He spins an initially intriguing tale that takes us through time before getting utterly tangled up in itself in a woefully messy final act.
Indiewire

Edgar Wright Breaks Down 25 Films from the 1960s That Inspired ‘Last Night in Soho’ — Exclusive

Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller “Last Night in Soho” has finally arrived in U.S. theaters. The film, starring Thomasin McKenzie and Anya-Taylor Joy, world premiered at the Venice Film Festival to a rave review from IndieWire, which named it an official Critic’s Pick. “The film marks a refreshing change for the director and co-writer of ‘Shaun of the Dead,’ ‘Hot Fuzz,’ and ‘Baby Driver.’ Left behind is his trademark hyperactive editing and insistent post-modernism; in its place is flowing movement and intense emotion. It’s not just different from his previous films; it’s different from everyone else’s previous films.”
filminquiry.com

LAST NIGHT IN SOHO: There’s A Ghost In My House

Many filmmakers wear their influences proudly on their sleeves, though perhaps none quite as prominently as Edgar Wright: he of the well-received homages to zombie splatstick (Shaun of the Dead), buddy-cop movies (Hot Fuzz), and heist flicks (Baby Driver), among others. His latest, Last Night in Soho, takes its inspiration from the stylish psychological horror films of the 1960s and 1970s while also critiquing that era’s treatment of women. The film follows a fashion design student, newly arrived in London, who is able to travel back in time while she is asleep; while hovering on the edges of the past, she witnesses a crime that she attempts to solve in the present. But as the mystery winds its way to its rather predictable conclusion, one is left wishing that there was more to Last Night in Soho than what meets the eye — as nice to look at as it all may be.
UV Cavalier Daily

‘Last Night in Soho’ is stylish but underwhelming

The Virginia Film Festival held an evening screening Oct. 28 at the Paramount Theatre for “Last Night in Soho” — a psychological thriller directed by Edgar Wright starring Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy. The film follows a young woman named Eloise, or fondly called “Ellie,” played by Thomasin McKenzie. Obsessed...
