The Latest Podcast #56: ‘Last Night in Soho,’ Film Fest 919

For alienated adolescents and plenty of awkward adults, disaffected and unsatisfied with modern life, the past has provided a perpetually alluring form of escapism. As much as we’d like to think that we, the mod-dressed moderns, invented this kind of backward-looking appropriation and cultural fanboyism, the truth is that humans have done this for centuries — one need only look at Renaissance Europe, which looked at the Romans and the Greeks as a kind of forgotten heyday unable to be recaptured in Borgia Italy or something — but it has gotten easier with the advents of photography, high-quality sound recording and, of course, cinema. It’s easy — and has never been easier — to retreat into comforting glamor and manner that’s been preserved in a kind of dishonest amber like a beautiful butterfly trapped in sap that contains a deadly and unknown virus should it be tampered with by the too-curious. And if it is messed with, dropped on a laboratory floor by clumsy and over-eager hands, sometimes that virus is able to escape into the world and wreck havoc upon the unsuspecting. Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho, a fascinating and gorgeous, if slightly messy, giallo tribute steeped in the culture of the fashionable London nightlife of the mid-’60s, is a tale of such an accident, where the cruel realities of the distant past begin to creep into modern life and totally disrupt the present. It’s unlike anything Wright’s done previously, given that its style is so far away from the kind that made him enduring and famous, and that its perspective — which, in his prior works, has tended to be solely positive in its homage — is cut with kerosene.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO