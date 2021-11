EAST TEXAS – In an Oct. 28 report by NBC News, it was stated, “The number of new Covid-19 cases in the United States has dropped by nearly a quarter in the last two weeks, further signaling a downward trend in the country’s fourth wave of the pandemic. The country has averaged about 70,000 new cases per day from Oct. 14 to Oct. 27, a decrease of 22 percent from the two weeks prior. The number of Covid-related deaths also dropped during that time by about 14 percent.”

HOUSTON COUNTY, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO