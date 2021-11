Shiny Pokémon are the scarce variant of the original Pokémon. They have a distinct shine around them and unusual color to them. You can catch these unique Pokémon in Pokémon Go, but they’re challenging to encounter. You have a low chance of it happening, and there are always techniques to try and enhance. Unfortunately, those seeking out a Slugma shiny version, this Pokémon does not have a shiny version at the time of this writing. Slugma does not have a shiny version yet, but it should reveal in a later event.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO