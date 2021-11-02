Metaphors for November 2021

With it not being the holiday season just yet, November is a great month to sit back and relax before the chaos ensues. It’s also a great month to sit back and think about all the things you have to be grateful for. We live in a quiet town, we’re right on the water, we have clean parks with fresh air, the perfect weather, a cute downtown with delicious restaurants, fun bars and local shops, the list can go on and on. However, with all these things we are lucky to have, it’s easy to get distracted and forget that not everybody has the same. So, while taking that time to remember the things you have, it’s also a good time to think about how you can give back to those who may not be as fortunate. Some examples could be volunteering at a shelter, bringing goods to a food drive, buying the person behind you in line their coffee, or supporting a local business. If you’d rather stay home, though, there are also plenty of easy ways to give from the comfort of your couch! You can go online and donate to a charity or cause that means something to you, find a wish list for a nonprofit organization and purchase something that will help them help others, or volunteer for online tutoring. Whatever it is you can do, no matter how big or small, giving to and helping others is proven to be good for your health. Plus, it can make you feel good! So, throw on a feel-good playlist, specifically our Benicia Magazine November playlist, and let’s get to giving.

BENICIA, CA ・ 15 DAYS AGO