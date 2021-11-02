CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rusk comes from 2 sets down to storm past Robinson in bi-district

By From staff reports
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gUvx5_0ckMnfNl00
The Rusk High School volleyball team celebrate a hard-fought, 3-2, victory over Waco Robinson on Monday night at Johnson Coliseum in Fairfield, In the above photo Sarah Boudreaux (12) sets the ball for Kaycee Johnson (6). Progress photo by Bryan Barrow

FAIRFIELD — Rusk overcame a slow start in its Class 4A, Region III bi-district playoff match against Waco Robinson on Monday night to notch a 3-2 triumph.

The Lady Rockets (21-19) captured the first two sets of the evening, winning by the scores of 25-14 and 25-20, to put Rusk (22-17) in a jam early on at Johnson Coliseum on the Fairfield High School campus.

The Lady Eagles managed to get back on track by winning Game 3, 25-21, to get back into the match.

It was all Rusk in the fourth set where the Lady Eagles steamed to a 25-9 to set up the fifth and decisive set.

Rusk was able to power past Robinson, 15-10, in the last game to earn the bi-district championship.

Senior Kaycee Johnson gave a dominating performance from the front line by slamming down 22 kills and blocking 18 shots.

Adding seven kills and eight blocks was Kara Wofford.

Assist leader for Rusk was Faith Long with 32 — she also registered eight kills.

The Lady Eagles will advance to play the winner of Tuesday's Burnet vs. Manor-New Tech in the Area round later this week. Burnet, located 54 northwest of Austin, is the District 19-4 champion and is considered the favorite to win.

