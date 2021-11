ROMA, Texas — Federal and local authorities collaborated Wednesday to thwart a marijuana smuggling scheme involving more than a ton of suspected marijuana. Agents with the Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol sector, assisted by deputies with the Starr County Sheriff’s Office, seized the drugs with an estimated street value of more than $1.7 million on Wednesday from a travel trailer in Roma, Texas, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.

