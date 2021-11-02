Haunted House raises $3,069 for Parkview Home

Bryan Sansivero makes his living photographing abandoned houses, and Halloween is his kind of holiday. "I love horror movies, I love horror, and I love old architecture," he told correspondent Martha Teichner. For Sansivero, visiting a grand old wreck in eastern Connecticut was irresistible, because it was in the 1971...
Home to an evil haunted house is an abandoned casket factory in Illinois. The whole concept of a haunted house is to scare people. Some of them really come through and will severely frighten you. While others are kind of cheesy and make you laugh more than scream. It is funny because the horror genre as a whole is basically like that. They can easily go in either direction, good or bad.
The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. Several years ago my family and I lived in a haunted house. While living there, we tried rationalizing everything but now we know it for what it truly was…haunted! While touring the house and backyard, our small daughter said to us, “there is a man sitting in that tree with a hat on and he doesn’t want us here,” We thought it peculiar, but figured it was just a kids imagination. Doors slamming when no one was there, seeing people walking around the house dressed in old fashioned garb while we were outside, Pyrex dishes shattering on the counter, crows flinging themselves at the windows trying to come in…these were some of the things that happened during our 5 years there. We had a clock hung on the wall that never wanted to stay there. We would find it in the middle of the room a lot. Anytime my husband was working in the attached garage, he could hear voices speaking another language, yet no one was home and no one was outside. I got fed up and told whoever it was to leave. That evening while quietly sitting on the couch I heard a very distinct growl in my ear. It seemed like a warning. That same night, In the middle of the night the fire alarm went off. We finally ended up moving and as we were packing up the tv kept coming on by itself. We often wonder if the spirits are still there or have moved on.
Tucked innocently on a street called Paddington Ave is a house that transforms into a place of terror at the end of each October. Not the work of sinister spirits or demons, but the work of the Krehbiel family. "We enjoy it, we do it for the fun," Lonnie Krehbiel...
Get the wits scared out of you, and support an important cause at the same time!. If you love Halloween, animatronics and supporting a good cause then this is the event you don’t want to miss. Once again a family in Brewer will team up with Hope for Homeless and have their annual Haunted Halloween Display, to help raise money for local homeless shelters. This event is typically only open on Halloween night for Trick or Treaters, but they have added an extra night on Saturday, and will feature some cool animatronics that they use to create scenes. From the witches den, to the butcher shop, a floating girl and many more and give you a cool haunted house experience.
The RC CLUB of Varna is excited to present “THE BUTCHER SHOP” haunted house in Varna, inside the old Buick dealership. This is a FREE haunted house and is open on Saturday, October 30th and on Halloween from dusk till 10pm. As we said the haunted house is FREE but donations are accepted and encourage as they will go to the fire department and the Women’s Club of Varna. Please join us on October 30th and 31st. A lot of heart, and several other organs, have been put into the haunted house, see if you can make it through The Butcher Shop.
Ten Octobers ago, my family moved into our San Gabriel Valley home, and people started knocking on the door. Some knockers were neighbors. Some were trick-or-treaters. And some were looking for Steve. I had no idea then who Steve was. I didn’t know that he was dead or that Steve...
FAIRMONT– Halloween weekend is here and while there are many places to attend the increasingly popular ‘trunk and treats,’ locals can also make their way through a haunted house. For the second year, a group of teenagers have set up the attraction and invited the public to come through. Oliver...
The 23 Scares Haunted House opens Oct. 30. The Olney High School Junior class plans to “scare up” donations to help fund class projects and events for their senior year. The haunted house fundraiser is becoming a popular tradition with the Juniors, according to Taaron Scrogum. Taaron is an OHS...
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Allen Bryant said he’d been fascinated with Halloween since he was a young boy, and now that interest has grown into a full-blown haunted house in Henrico. “We’ve just been adding and adding to it over the years; I couldn’t even begin to put a price...
The Natchitoches Parish Library (NPL), located at 450 Second St., will be hosting a haunted house on October 27-29, from 3:30-5:30 PM. The event is open to the public and no reservation is required. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult. While there is nothing inappropriate, parents are encouraged to do a walk-though first, without their child as there may be elements they deem too scary. Participants/survivors will receive a treat upon exiting the haunted house.
DES MOINES, Iowa — A story KCCI brought to you last week has a happy update. A Des Moines couple raised $3,500 for the Salvation Army by turning their home into a haunted Harry Potter wonderland for Halloween. Sandy and John Selby have been building a massive Halloween display for...
These days Americans are willing to have roommates to afford their dream homes, even if those roomies are dead. Apparently people aren’t all that scared of living with ghosts if it means they will land their dream house. New data from Realtor.com reveals that 30% of Americans would reside among...
(WYTV)-Haunted house owners use many tricks to crack even the bravest visitor. The well-planned haunted house creates the illusion of danger but never actually comes close to it. Most haunts are mazes: guests can find their way through, but there must be enough twists and turns so that they can’t...
SCRANTON, Pa. — Seekers of the supernatural in Lackawanna County have long wanted a look inside the old Scranton School for the Deaf. Halloween night provided the perfect opportunity. The Patriot Resource Center of the Jarrett Yoder Foundation recently bought the property and turned it into a haunted house for...
The ghosts of students and sports teams past that some say still echo off the walls of the old gym at Hot Springs High, were joined by ghouls of a more contemporary sort when a long-standing tradition, the school’s haunted house was created in the gym and opened to the public in the days surrounding Halloween. It was Hot Springs High Renaissance, student activity group that not only put in the heavy lifting of building the holiday attraction, devising and creating all the attractions in the spooky maze of frightful sights, but also were the cast of performers over three days of family fun.
The Nathaniel Conklin House, an historic house in Babylon Village dating to the early 1800s, is haunted. By David, Sarah, Jacob, Michael, Thomas, Phoebe, Esther and others. That was the conclusion after a thorough study of the house done on September 17, 2021, by a team of 10 paranormal investigators. The results of the investigation were presented to a sold-out crowd at the Conklin House on Sunday, October 24.
Body The McCarter Museum, home of the Tonkawa Historical Society, is hosting a haunted house tour fundraiser on Sunday, October 31, 2021, from 2:00-5:00 pm. in Tonkawa. Proceeds from the tour will go to replacing the roof on the museum. Locations on the tour include the Mahoney Mansion, home of...
