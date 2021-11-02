CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
[Review] “Chucky” Episode Four Carves Out a Bloody Path Forward

By Meagan Navarro
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Previously on fucking Chucky,” the murderous doll went on a rampage at Lexy’s party, finally confronting the mean girl and setting her family’s historic home ablaze in the process. That’s where it ended, leaving a massive cliffhanger to one of the season’s most anticipated showdowns so far. “Just Let Go” centers...

Gamezebo

Tetris Effect: Connected [Switch] Review – Well Well Well

Tetris is the best puzzle game ever made. Tetris Effect, released on the PS4 and Xbox One in 2018 and 2019 respectively, was the best version of the title yet seen. This Switch iteration improves on that edition. That’s all you really need to know. Tetris is a perfectly designed...
VIDEO GAMES
bloody-disgusting.com

‘The Binding of Isaac: Repentance’ Heads to Consoles Tomorrow

Console gamers will finally be able to enjoy Nicalis’ The Binding of Isaac: Repentance, as the game will launch for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and the Nintendo Switch in North American on November 4, with the European release coming “in a few weeks”. The title will also see a physical release for the PS5, Xbox Series, and Switch in 2022, via Nicalis Online Store.
VIDEO GAMES
film-book.com

CHUCKY: Season 1, Episode 4: Just Let Go TV Show Trailer [Syfy, USA]

Syfy and USA‘s Chucky: Season 1, Episode 4: Just Let Go TV show trailer has been released. Chucky stars Brad Dourif, Jennifer Tilly, Zackary Arthur, Fiona Dourif, Devon Sawa, Lexa Doig, Barbara Alyn Woods, Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Bjorgvin Arnarson, and Alyvia Alyn Lind. Series Plot Synopsis. Chucky‘s plot synopsis:...
TV SERIES
bloody-disgusting.com

Sneak Peek at Next Week’s “Chucky” Investigates the Ashes [Video]

The third episode of “Chucky” ended in a roaring blaze (above) and sets the stage for more horror as the series heads to a hospital in what looks like an homage to Halloween II. Bloody Disgusting has the first look at “Just Let Go”, the fourth episode in Syfy’s Child’s...
TV SERIES
wmay.com

The Monster Squad [Review] – Spoilers

With November upon us, the spooky season has ended, but I still watched a goofy horror movie over the weekend. This 80’s cult classic slipped under my radar for some time. The “Monster Squad” are a group of teens obsessed with monsters. What was seen as a fun hobby for these kids to draw pictures of and tell stories about turns into a deadly mission when a handful of classic movie monsters like Frankenstein’s Monster and Dracula come to life. Similar to movies like The Goonies we see teens and sometimes young kids embarking on a journey that we as kids only dreamed of. Car chases, guns, big fights, and some fictional magic creatures? It’s all here.
MOVIES
FanSided

Target Black Friday begins October 31: Discounts on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo games

It used to be Black Friday was a single day sale that took place on the Friday after Thanksgiving. Over time, it started to encroach on actual Thanksgiving day before consumers finally pushed back and corporations decided to ease up on it. But now, perhaps due to the pandemic, businesses are thirstier than ever for your business. As a result, Black Friday is starting earlier than ever.
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in November 2021

Black western The Harder They Fall, Halle Berry’s Bruised and the final season of Narcos: Mexico are among the highly anticipated movie and TV titles set to release on Netflix in November. With an all-star cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield, the Jeymes Samuel-directed and Jay-Z-produced The Harder They Fall is one of the fall’s most anticipated films. Hitting Netflix Nov. 3, the movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) after he discovers his enemy and his parents’ murderer Rufus Buck (Elba) has been released from prison. Uniting his gang, Love tracks down...
MOVIES
techacute.com

New AR Game ‘Pikmin Bloom’ Out Now [Review]

Did you check the new mobile game Pikmin Bloom yet? New AR games are always exciting to try out, in my opinion, but it’s not always easy to tell what AR features precisely they bring to the table. Pokémon GO, for instance, is relatively popular even after all those years, and the AR features don’t really add much to the game at all. So what about Pikmin Bloom, which has been launched today for the public? Read on to find out more.
VIDEO GAMES
gstylemag.com

BenQ Zowie XL2546K is Made for Serious Gaming [Review]

In the past, a regular 60hz TV or monitor might have been okay for gaming, but as games have become more competitive and hardcore, we need something better. While it’s true that most people can make do with 60hz, you’d be better off with something that has a higher refresh rate 120hz is more common now but for the ultimate gamer, why not pick up something with 240hz, such as the BenQ Zowie XL2546K. But why is a higher refresh rate better for gaming? Basically, the higher the refresh rate, the smoother the motion will look because more data is being shown to you. If you happen to game with something like a PC, PS5, or Xbox X|S, then you’re able to play at higher framerates which means, you need a display with a higher refresh rate to make use of that extra data, making games look smoother and feel more responsive.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, laptops, and more. But in this post, we’re here to...
NFL
thecinemaholic.com

Chucky Episode 4 Release Date and Spoilers

The third episode of ‘Chucky’ is every bit enticing as its predecessors with the added twist of a psychological struggle between Chucky and Jake as the serial killer doll tries to convince the teenager to give in to his violent tendencies. Jake, although cautious, slowly begins to succumb to the urges. However, when he fails to be up for the task, Chucky decides to finish off the job for him.
TV SERIES
easyreadernews.com

“Magellan” – Crime explorer [TELEVISION REVIEW]

Welcome to the imaginary town of Saignac near Lille where the murder rate is almost as high as it is in Midsommer. Like Deputy Chief Inspector Tom Barnaby who handles an average of five murders per episode in the British series “Midsommer Murders,” Chief Inspector Simon Magellan and his trusted and luscious Lieutenant Selma end up with two or three. Just like the Cambridge of Lewis and Morse, it is literally murder living in these small towns where the tranquil appearance can be quite deceiving.
TV SERIES
TechSpot

Nintendo says its new console will launch within the next 79 years

Forward-looking: Nintendo recently announced it will continue making gaming products. Its next console, it said in an earnings report, is scheduled for 20XX. In other words, it’ll launch sometime in the next 28,544 days (if there are no delays). In its report, Nintendo explained that it "plans to continue to...
VIDEO GAMES
thatshelf.com

Black Hole Films Episode 229 – [REC]

Vivieno Caldinelli joins Jeremy for [REC] and it spawns some deep dives into other things from Stephen King to Squid Game and beyond… it gets nerdy…. Follow guest Vivieno Caldinelli on Twitter. Subscribe:. Apple Podcasts | Stitcher| Podbean. Social:. Black Hole Films on Facebook: facebook.com/BlackHoleFilms. Jeremy's Twitter: @LaLondeJeremy | Jeremy's...
TV & VIDEOS

