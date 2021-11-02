[Review] “Chucky” Episode Four Carves Out a Bloody Path Forward

In the past, a regular 60hz TV or monitor might have been okay for gaming, but as games have become more competitive and hardcore, we need something better. While it’s true that most people can make do with 60hz, you’d be better off with something that has a higher refresh rate 120hz is more common now but for the ultimate gamer, why not pick up something with 240hz, such as the BenQ Zowie XL2546K. But why is a higher refresh rate better for gaming? Basically, the higher the refresh rate, the smoother the motion will look because more data is being shown to you. If you happen to game with something like a PC, PS5, or Xbox X|S, then you’re able to play at higher framerates which means, you need a display with a higher refresh rate to make use of that extra data, making games look smoother and feel more responsive.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO