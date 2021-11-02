20 Gorgeous Wedding Dresses Under $200

It’s a well-known fact in the fashion industry that if you want a dress that is romantic, sophisticated, but not too infantilizing, you go to Brock Collection. And for many, that is the exact chord they want to strike on their wedding day. In fact, co-founder of Brock Collection Laura Vassar describes working with brides “one of my greatest passions.” “For me, it's not only the romance of the dress but the romance of the couple's story,” she tells Vogue. “I always love to hear how people fell in love, how they met, and how they stayed in love. There is something magical about working with a bride, it's quite personal, often by the end I've met her family, closest friends and know more details than her planner!” Only they haven’t ever released an official bridal collection, instead working one on one with clients on custom creations. Until today, when a 21-piece collection of dresses and sets for brides, bridesmaids, and guests launches on Over The Moon.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 11 DAYS AGO