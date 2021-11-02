CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sudan Mediators Hit 'Hurdles' After Coup

By AFP News
 5 days ago
Just over a week after Sudan's top general locked up political leaders and seized power sparking mass protests and a deadly crackdown, mediators are seeking to restore the transition to civilian rule. But experts warn that Sudan's military and civilian leadership are deeply divided, senior figures remain under military...

IBTimes

Sudan Anti-coup Protesters Block Streets

Sudanese anti-coup demonstrators built street barricades in and around the capital overnight Saturday following calls for civil disobedience to protest last month's military coup. Activists were seen working in darkness to pile up bricks and large slabs to block streets in Khartoum and neighbouring cities, according to witnesses and AFP...
AFP

Ethiopia rebels dismiss bloodbath fears as crowds rally for army

Rebels fighting Ethiopia's government have played down reports that they would face a hostile population or cause a "bloodbath" if they advanced into Addis Ababa, even as tens of thousands joined a pro-military rally in the capital on Sunday. Fighters from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and their allies have been locked in a year-long war with the government that has killed thousands and pushed many more into desperate conditions in the vast east African nation. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into Tigray in November last year to topple the TPLF, accusing them of attacking military bases. But the TPLF and their allies have claimed several victories in recent weeks, taking towns some 400 kilometres from the capital, and have not ruled out marching on Addis Ababa.
IBTimes

Sudan Security Forces Fire Tear Gas Against Anti-coup Protests

Sudanese security forces on Sunday fired tear gas at multiple anti-coup rallies, with protesters in several cities joining a call for two-days of civil disobedience against last month's military takeover. Hundreds of anti-coup protesters rallied in the capital Khartoum, as well as in its twin city of Omdurman, Wad Madni...
IBTimes

Ethiopia PM Urges 'Sacrifices' To Save Country

Ethiopia must be ready to make "sacrifices" to "salvage" the country, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Saturday, as fighting in the north intensifies between government forces and Tigrayan rebels who threaten to advance on the capital. His announcement came a day after nine rebel groups said they would join forces...
Omar Al Bashir
AFP

Ethiopia's wartime emergency decree sets capital on edge

All week, Bisrat's phone has been buzzing with news of fellow Tigrayans caught up in a fresh round of mass arrests linked to Ethiopia's year-long war.  He recalled riding in a share-taxi this week and hearing another passenger brag loudly into his phone about reporting Tigrayan neighbours to the police, saying they were then "captured". 
Times Daily

Family of slain Sudan protester vows to resist coup

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Mohammed Abdel Sallam was shot in the chest not far from his home in Sudan's capital, where his mother was waiting for him. He had gone out to protest after hearing that there had been a military coup, the country's civilian leaders had been arrested and the government dissolved.
abc17news.com

Tense quiet after Sudan coup, protesters block some roads

CAIRO (AP) — Pro-democracy protesters have blocked some roads in Sudan’s capital with makeshift barricades and burning tires. They are demanding a return to civilian rule, after the military seized power in a swift coup widely denounced by the international community. The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to discuss the military takeover in a closed-door meeting Tuesday. Meanwhile, the prime minister and other senior officials in the transitional government continue to be held at a military camp on the outskirts of the capital of Khartoum, a day after their arrest Monday. Western government have called for the release of the civilian leaders and the U.S. suspended $700 million in emergency aid.
cnyhomepage.com

Sudan’s prime minister, detained after coup, returns home

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s deposed prime minister and his wife were allowed to return home Tuesday, a day after they were detained when the military seized power in a coup, according to a statement issued by his office. The release of Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and his wife followed international...
Africa
United Nations
Egypt
UN News Centre

Guterres calls again for detained leaders’ release after Sudan coup

UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday renewed his call for the immediate release of all those detained in the military coup in Sudan, as the Security Council meets behind closed doors in New York to discuss the crisis. Pro-democracy demonstrations continued in the country’s capital, Khartoum, one day after the...
94.1 Duke FM

Telecommunications interrupted in Sudan after coup

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Telecommunications were interrupted in Sudan, a Reuters witness said on Tuesday, a day after the country’s military seized power in a coup and a health ministry official said seven people were killed in clashes between soldiers and street protesters. There was no official confirmation of the communications...
The Independent

Sudan general promises democracy after apparent military coup

The military chief of Sudan's transitional government vowed that a new government will hold elections after protests erupted in Sudan against an apparent coup. Sudan’s prime minister, members of the country’s cabinet and several leading political figures have been arrested by soldiers, as the armed forces fanned out across Khartoum and the internet and phone lines were disrupted.
wkzo.com

Sudan’s Hamdok moved to unknown location after refusing to support coup

CAIRO (Reuters) – Sudan’s Prime Minster Abdalla Hamdok was moved to an unknown location after refusing to issue a statement in support of an ongoing military coup, the information ministry said on Monday. Joint military forces holding Hamdok under house arrest were pressuring him to issue a supportive statement, the...
BBC

Sudan coup: Protests continue after military takeover

Defiant protesters remain on the streets of Sudan after the country's armed forces launched a military coup. Chanting and waving flags, they have blocked roads in the capital Khartoum and around the country following the takeover. On Monday coup leader Gen Abdel Fattah Burhan dissolved civilian rule, arrested political leaders...
IBTimes

Sudan General Declares State Of Emergency, Dissolves Government After 'Coup'

Sudan's top general declared a state of emergency, dissolved the authorities leading the country's democratic transition, and announced the formation of a new government after soldiers detained civilian leaders Monday in what activists denounced as a "coup". General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan's announcement in a televised address came after armed forces...
AFP

Ethiopia rebels to 'join forces' to defeat Abiy government

Nine rebel groups battling Ethiopia's government will "collaborate and join forces" Friday, they said in a statement announcing the alliance, which comes as fears grow of Tigrayan fighters advancing on the capital. The nine groups said they were forming a united front "to reverse the harmful effects of the Abiy Ahmed rule on the peoples of Ethiopia... and in recognition of the great need to collaborate and join forces towards a safe transition in the country."
US News and World Report

Western Union Resumes Services in Sudan After Coup

LONDON (Reuters) - Western Union Co said on Thursday it resumed services in Sudan on Tuesday, ending a week long suspension in the wake of a military coup that saw Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok placed under house arrest and top civilians detained. "Effective November 2, 2021, the temporary suspension of...
