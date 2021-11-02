CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This NBC doctor drama is getting real

ClickOnDetroit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe drama in season 4 on New Amsterdam is heading for something big as we continue to see how personal relationships and decisions impact the lives of others around them and the hospital itself. For some characters on the show, the...

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 0

Deadline

NBC Nabs ‘Blank Slate’ Drama From Dean Georgaris & Davis Entertainment As Put Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: NBC has given a put pilot commitment to Blank Slate, an hourlong drama from The Brave creator Dean Georgaris and The Blacklist producer Davis Entertainment. Written by Georgaris, Black Slate is a high-concept procedural about a government agent who may not be what he seems. Georgaris executive produces with Davis Entertainment’s John Davis and John Fox. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, where Davis Entertainment and Georgaris are under deals, is the studio. .Three pilots written by Georgaris for Uni TV have gone to series in the last few years, The Brave and Bluff City Law. at NBC and  Baker and the Beauty at ABC. In addition to Sony TV/Uni TV’s The Blacklist, now in its ninth season on NBC, Davis Entertainment is producing  two CBS drama series co-produced by Universal TV, The Equalizer and Magnum P.I. The company also has in the works a Waterworld TV series based on the Kevin Costner movie.  
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Good Doctor’ Gets Personal for Will Yun Lee in Season 5

The old adage “art imitates life” is really hitting home for Will Yun Lee, who plays surgeon Alex Park on The Good Doctor. This week, an elderly Korean American shopkeeper (François Chau) and his activist daughter (Jee Young Han) come to the medical center after he’s beaten in an anti-Asian hate crime. When the two have different opinions on how to deal with the attack, Park uses his experience as the son of immigrants to connect with the young woman and bridge the gap.
TV SERIES
Jocko Sims
Deadline

‘The Good Doctor’s Newest Surgeon Departs ABC Medical Drama

Osvaldo Benavides, who recently was promoted to series regular on ABC’s medical drama The Good Doctor, is exiting the show, sources have confirmed to Deadline. Benavides, who plays Dr. Mateo Rendón Osma, joined the series as a guest star in the two-part Season 4 finale and was subsequently promoted to series-regular status at the beginning of Season 5. In his initial episode, Benavides’ Mateo met the San Jose St. Bonaventure team and was assisting them with the surgical mission in Guatemala. He later struck up a romantic relationship with St. Bonaventure’s chief of surgery Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang). Mateo was hired...
TV SERIES
krcu.org

Getting Real About The Real Housewives

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” debuted 15 years ago on Bravo. It told the story of a gated community in California and the over-the-top women who lived there. Since then, the franchise has exploded, introducing us to housewives living in nine places including Atlanta, New York, and even Utah. The premise remains mostly the same – watching the lives and relationships of these women play out in funny, campy, and occasionally tragic ways.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Variety

Kim Cattrall Joins ‘How I Met Your Father’ at Hulu

Kim Cattrall has been cast in the comedy series “How I Met Your Father” at Hulu, Variety has confirmed. The show is considered a sequel series to the hit CBS sitcom “How I Met Your Mother.” In the near future, Sophie (Hilary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps...
TV & VIDEOS
Best Life

Connie Needham Played Elizabeth Bradford on "Eight Is Enough." See Her Now at 61.

If you grew up in the '70s, you probably remember Eight Is Enough, ABC's dramatic comedy about a widowed newspaper columnist and his eight children. The show ran for five seasons before wrapping in 1981—and during that time, the sizable family gained a following to match. The youngest of the five girls in the brood, Elizabeth Bradford, was played by actor Connie Needham, who was just 18 when the show premiered. Today, Needham is 61 and has moved into another field of entertainment in her native California. Read on to see her now!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Kathy Bates Drama ‘Home’ Gets U.S. Deal With Gravitas Ventures

Gravitas Ventures has acquired U.S. rights to the dramatic feature Home—starring Jake McLaughlin (Savages, ABC’s Quantico), Oscar winner Kathy Bates (Fox’s American Horror Story, Misery) and more—from production company augenschein Filmproduktion, setting it for a day-and-date release on December 3rd. The first feature written and directed by award-winning German actress Franka Potente (The Bourne Identity, Run Lola Run, Blow) will hit theaters in 10 cities, in addition to all major cable and digital platforms. It tells the story of Marvin Hacks (McLaughlin), who comes home after spending more than 20 years in prison to find out that, even after two decades, his...
MOVIES
Popculture

George Lopez Gets New NBC Sitcom

George Lopez is returning to TV. The comedian and actor is set to star in executive produce a new comedy called Lopez vs. Lopez. The series has already been provided a formal pilot order for NBC. The pilot, which is now part of Universal Television, was given the green light in June. The show is likely to be part of NBC's 2022-23 lineup schedule. Lopez vs. Lopez is described as "a working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection, and all the pain and joy in between," per The Hollywood Reporter.
TV & VIDEOS
koalasplayground.com

Shin Sung Rok Joins MBC Drama Doctor Lawyer with So Ji Sub and Im Soo Hyang

Looks like MBC is bringing in the big guns for this drama and it definitely has the scope for doubling down on leading men. Shin Sung Rok will be returning to the network next year with Doctor Lawyer, starring So Ji Sub as a doctor who gets his medical license revoked and becomes a lawyer specializing in medical malpractice litigation. I love how K-dramas take what amounts to 10 years and 7 years respective of different types of higher learning and makes it super easy to switch those two jobs. Clearly So Ji Sub’s character is a genius of sorts and the only question is what type. The female lead will be Im Soo Hyang who is currently filming the K-version of Jane the Virgin and is slated to roll into this drama production afterwards. Directing is the PD of Haechi, The Village: Achiara’s Secret, and The Great Seer with the script by the writer of Class of Lies.
WORLD
Variety

Deepa Mehta to Direct Adaptation of Avni Doshi’s Bestselling Novel ‘Burnt Sugar’ for Propagate Content

Celebrated Indo-Canadian filmmaker Deepa Mehta (“Funny Boy,” “Water”) is attached to write and direct the film adaptation of Avni Doshi’s bestselling novel “Burnt Sugar.” Set in the Indian city of Pune, the novel tells the story of Tara, who after a wild youth, faces challenges when she is older and must rekindle her relationship with her daughter. Ben Silverman’s Propagate Content has acquired audiovisual rights for the novel and will produce. The deal with Propagate was negotiated by Anna Soler-Pont at the Pontas Literary & Film Agency on behalf of Doshi. Shortlisted for the 2020 Booker Prize, and longlisted for the 2021 Women’s...
MOVIES
arcamax.com

George Clooney's "biggest problem" is his daughter

George Clooney's "biggest problem" is his daughter Ella. The 'Tender Bar' filmmaker admitted his four-year-old son Alexander is "easy" to please and keep entertained, but there are always dramas with the youngster's twin sister that require his and wife Amal's full attention. Speaking to the Daily Mail newspaper columnist Baz...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

'NCIS: Los Angeles' Actor Ravil Isyanov Dies at 59

Ravil Isyanov, an actor known for a longtime part on "NCIS: Los Angeles," died at his L.A. home on September 29 following "a long illness," Deadline reports. Born in the former Soviet Union on August 20, 1962, Isyanov often played Russian heavies on TV. Isyanov had played Kirkin on the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HOLAUSA

Amara La Negra’s new look is really turning heads

Fans got to know and love Amara La Negra for her bodacious figure, signature afro, and bubbly personality--and while she’s still as beautiful as ever, her new look is confusing a lot of her longtime followers. Fans of the Afro Latina couldn’t help but notice how much she’s...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Salary Revealed As $250K, While Head Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Was To Earn Less Than $8K

The budget for Rust has been revealed in the wake of the on-set fatal shooting that claimed the life of the western film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. Alec Baldwin was set to star, while his production company – El Dorado – was slated to back the New Mexico-based project. Less than three weeks into filming, however, he was handed a real gun that contained a live round that ended up killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
MOVIES

