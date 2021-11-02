This NBC doctor drama is getting real

Gravitas Ventures has acquired U.S. rights to the dramatic feature Home—starring Jake McLaughlin (Savages, ABC’s Quantico), Oscar winner Kathy Bates (Fox’s American Horror Story, Misery) and more—from production company augenschein Filmproduktion, setting it for a day-and-date release on December 3rd.
The first feature written and directed by award-winning German actress Franka Potente (The Bourne Identity, Run Lola Run, Blow) will hit theaters in 10 cities, in addition to all major cable and digital platforms.
It tells the story of Marvin Hacks (McLaughlin), who comes home after spending more than 20 years in prison to find out that, even after two decades, his...
