This NBC doctor drama is getting real

Looks like MBC is bringing in the big guns for this drama and it definitely has the scope for doubling down on leading men. Shin Sung Rok will be returning to the network next year with Doctor Lawyer, starring So Ji Sub as a doctor who gets his medical license revoked and becomes a lawyer specializing in medical malpractice litigation. I love how K-dramas take what amounts to 10 years and 7 years respective of different types of higher learning and makes it super easy to switch those two jobs. Clearly So Ji Sub’s character is a genius of sorts and the only question is what type. The female lead will be Im Soo Hyang who is currently filming the K-version of Jane the Virgin and is slated to roll into this drama production afterwards. Directing is the PD of Haechi, The Village: Achiara’s Secret, and The Great Seer with the script by the writer of Class of Lies.

WORLD ・ 8 DAYS AGO